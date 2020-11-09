



On Monday, U.S. stocks gave up most of early gains to close mixed.at 29158. Therose 41 points (+1.17%) to 3550, while thetumbled 260 points (-2.16%) to 11830.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was boosted by the fact that abeing developed byand BioNTech (BNTX +13.91%) was found to be over 90% effective.Energy (+14.22%), Banks (+13.2%) and Insurance (+5.63%) sectors performed the best, while Retailing (-3.3%), Household & Personal Products (-3.1%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.83%) sectors lagged behind. Energy companies such as Diamondback Energy (FANG +30.96%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV +27.33%) and Valero Energy (VLO +31.2%) became top gainers amid an 8% jumped in oil prices.slid.Approximately 72% (75% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 62% (68% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks closed substantially higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 3.98%,, France's CAC 40 soared 7.57%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 4.67%.U.S. Treasury bonds encountered a selloff as positive news on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine drove investors into riskier assets such as stocks. The benchmarkfrom 0.817% Friday.(-4.29%) to $1,867 an ounce..(+7.59%) to $39.96 a barrel.The U.S. dollar regained some strength against other major currencies, as a breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine diminished expectations of more economic stimulus measures. TheThe Japanese yen and the Swiss franc were the worst performers among major currencies.to 105.37, andto 0.9127.to 1.1813 halting a four-day rally.as it edged up to 1.3165 from 1.3159 Friday.to 0.7282 (day-high at 0.7340).before closing at 1.3008, down 0.23% on day.