On Tuesday, U.S. stocks paused their recent rally. Thedeclined 157 points (-0.55%) to 28679, theslipped 22 points (-0.63%) to 3511, and thedipped 4 points to 12083.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily Chart): Watch Record Close at 29550





Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was dampened by news reports that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2.60%) and Eli Lilly (LLY -2.85%) were respectivelyBanks (-2.72%), Insurance (-2.47%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.35%) sectors lost the most. Cruise-ship stocks -- Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -13.20%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -8.24%) and Carnival (CCL -7.76%) -- were top losers.anddeclined after reporting third-quarter earnings.U.S. official data showed thaton month in September (as expected).European stocks were broadly lower. Thefell 0.55%, Germany's DAX 30 sank 0.91%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.64%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.53%.U.S. Treasury prices increased, as the benchmarkfell to 0.726% from 0.775% Friday.dropped $31 (-1.61%) to $1,891 an ounce, pressured by a stronger dollar.Oil prices were lifted by upbeat Chinese trade data. U.S.(November) rose $0.76 (+1.93%) to $40.19 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar regained some strength against other major currencies, as setbacks in trials of COVID-19 treatments and deadlocked talks on new fiscal stimulus drove investors to the safe-haven currency. Thejumped 0.53% to 93.53, the biggest increase in three weeks.Both the euro and the British pound weakened against the dollar asdid not yield sufficient progress. Investors were also concerned within both the U.K. and Europe.dropped 0.56% to 1.1745, andfell 0.97% to 1.2937 ending a four-day rally.rebounded 0.13% to 105.47.Official data showed that China's exports rose 9.9% on year in September (+10.0% expected) and imports jumped 13.2% (+0.4% expected). However, the Australian dollar was dragged bywas down for a second day as it shed 0.67% to 0.7160rebounded 0.19% 1.3139 halting a four-day decline.