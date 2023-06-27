Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 27, 2023 6:58 PM
71 views
Gold trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • US consumer confidence rose to a 17-month high according to the Conference Board survey
  • Whilst the expectations index remains just below 80 (a level associated with a recession within a year) there were many positives behind the headline number
  • Home sales rose 12.2% m/m despite higher rates, as the housing sect continues to show sign of improvement (which is a potential boost for the US economy)
  • Wall Street lifted itself from its lows led by the Nasdaq 100, although the S&P 500 managed to break above Monday’s high after finding support at the August 2022 high on Monday (break above 4,400 seems feasible)
  • USD/CAD printed a bullish engulfing day major thanks to Canada’s inflation falling below expectations, with bets of another BOC hike being trimmed
  • USD/JPY rose to a fresh 7-month high and tapped 144 in line with yesterday’s bullish bias thanks to improved risk sentiment and stronger US economic data (although traders need to keep an ear our for comments on yen volatility from Japan’s Ministry of Finance
  • EUR and GBP strongest, JPY and CAD weakest
  • Australian inflation data at 11:30 AEDT is the key event on today’s Asian session, and Canada’s softer inflation numbers provide some hope that we’ll see a faster rate of disinflation here. But an upside risk for Aussie pairs is if inflation sticks too close to last month’s 6.8% figure. A reading below 6% would be a much-welcomed surprise, even if it is elevated by historical standards.
  • AUD/USD rallied and stopped just shy of 0.6732 resistance before reversing lower to form a bearish pinbar day, a break beneath the 0.6665 low brings the 0.6660 – 0.6624 support zone into focus
  • Tonight we have a policy panel between central bank leaders from the Fed, ECB, BOE and BOJ. Whether it will simply be a fireside chat or something more potent remains to be seen but is something we all need on our radars in case it sparks volatility.

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:30 – Australian inflation report (6.1% y/y expected, 6.8 previously)
  • 11:30 - China’s industrial profits YTD
  • 23:30 – Fed Chair Powell, ECB President Lagarde, BOJ Governor Ueda and BOE Governor Bailey speak on a policy panel

 

20230628moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 snapped a 4-day losing streak
  • Whilst its bullish day was underwhelming, it has a positive lead from Wall Street and seems likely to bounce further from its cycle lows
  • Intraday support: 7078, 7100
  • Intraday resistance: 7146, 7150, 7167-75

 

20230628asxglanceFX

 

Gold 4-hour chart:

Gold remains within an established downtrend on the 4-hour chart, although a potential double bottom has formed around $1910 whilst RSI (2) dipped into the overbought zone to warn of a near-term bounce. A move to $1920 seems feasible, a break above which brings $1932 into focus. However, we see signs of weakness below $1920 after an anticipated technical bounce, we’d look for a potential swing trade short for a retest (and potential break beneath) $1910 for a move to the $1900 handle.

Further out, keep in mind support levels on the higher timeframes which could support prices above $1900, and the fact that July is generally the least volatile month of the year.

 

20230628goldFX

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Australia 200 Forex Indices Trade Ideas Gold

Latest market news

Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
Today 12:05 AM
A roller-coaster week for Gold and Silver
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Bond yields rise sharply, putting financial assets under pressure, aside from Nasdaq
Yesterday 05:23 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks continue to struggle as Q4 gets underway
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GVZ index: Your guide to the gold volatility index
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
Yesterday 01:47 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
September 28, 2023 11:16 PM
    Downward trend
    AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
    By:
    September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
      gold_03
      Gold remains at the mercy of USD and bond yields: Asian Open – 27/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 26, 2023 10:48 PM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 26/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 25, 2023 10:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.