Asian Open: Wall Street rises on cautions optimism

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 6, 2021 4:29 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 30 points (0.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,275.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 240 points (0.86%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,167.37
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 387 points (1.66%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 23,736.38
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 157 points (1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,821.59

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 109.96 points (1.54%) to close at 7,232.28
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 56.96 points (1.4%) to close at 4,137.11
  • Germany's DAX index rose 210.81 points (1.39%) to close at 15,380.79
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 100.26 points (1.48%) to close at 6,865.78

Monday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 646.95 points (1.87%) to close at 35,227.03
  • The S&P 500 index rose 53.97 points (1.19%) to close at 4,592.40
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 130.713 points (0.83%) to close at 15,842.75
0211207moversFX

What began as cautions optimism in Asia had a bit more follow-through I the US session, with Wall Street indices paring more of Friday’s losses with bond yields and oil prices also rising. Dr Fauci echoed earlier reports that symptoms from Omicron may not be as severe as originally feared, even though cases have now been detected across one third of US states.

AUD and CAD were the strongest majors

The slight risk-on tone allowed the Aussie and Canadian dollar to recoup some of last week’s losses. Yet pull up a chart of AUD/USD and you’ll see a pair that has likely seen a sympathy bounce from 70c ahead of its likely break below it. It might take some surprisingly hawkish comments from RBA today to lift it any further, which would be uncharacteristic of them to say the least.

Friday’s close above the August high was short-lived for USD/CAD as it closed the day with a bearish engulfing candle overnight. The biggest threat to a reversal from its highs is if the Omicron variant is not as bad as originally feared, oil demand forecast pick up to see oil and the Canadian dollar rally and USD/CAD falter.

NZD/CAD reached our bearish target yesterday as the Canadian dollar bounced with oil prices. Whilst the trend on the four-hour chart remains bearish we’re happy to let the market pause for breath before reconsidering further shorts.

USD/JPY forming a base above the November low

0211207usdjpyFX

Should appetite for risk improve from here is could also help send USD/JPY comfortably back above 114. It has found support above the November low and is now back above 113, but that fact it also held above historical highs including the Fed 2020, March 2020 and July 2021 highs could be seen as bullish overall. We just need the risk-on trigger which would allow markets to refocus on the Fed’s potentially to be hawkish. The pair closed above the 50-day eMA and 113 yesterday after seemingly holding above key historical levels, so bulls could either consider dips within yesterday's range or wait for a break above 114 to confirm its next let higher. 

RBA cash rate decision at 14:30 AEDT

The RBA hold their final meeting of the year, with practically zero expectation for any change of policy. Gold stocks outperformed the ASX yesterday as Omicron continued to dominate headlines. However, the State of Queensland announced they will open their borders to fully vaccinated interstate travellers on December 13th – a move originally planned for the 17th. Treasurer Josh Fryberg was also upbeat on the Australian economy in 2022 which helped the ASX 200 squeeze a minor gain by the close despite coronavirus fears.

ASX 200 Market Internals:

0211207moversASXfx

ASX 200: 7245.1 (0.05%), 06 December 2021

  • Utilities (1.99%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-2.2%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 88 (44.44%) stocks advanced, 106 (53.54%) stocks declined
  • 52.02% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 32.32% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 25.25% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.34% - Metcash Ltd (MTS.AX)
  • + 4.55% - Silver Lake Resources Ltd (SLR.AX)
  • + 4.45% - APA Group (APA.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -7.05% - Nearmap Ltd (NEA.AX)
  • -6.99% - Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (PBH.AX)
  • -6.61% - Kogan.com Ltd (KGN.AX)

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

0211207calendarAEDT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices USD/JPY JPY

Latest market news

Russell 2000 small cap decline continues, bond yields keep rising
Today 07:56 PM
OVX index: Your guide to the oil volatility index
Today 04:42 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
Today 03:30 PM
Bond yields hit new highs, pressuring S&P 500
Today 01:48 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise cautiously ahead of Powell
Today 01:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 19, 2023
Today 12:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:30 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise cautiously ahead of Powell
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:37 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 19, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:43 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        S&P 500 analysis: Risk off remains dominant theme
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:50 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.