AUD/USD falls post RBA, crude oil bears eye $70: Asian Open

AUD/USD continued lower for a second day after momentum turned at a key resistance level. But if seasonality remains true, it could be on for a better performance in the second half of the month. And whilst crude oil touched a 5-month low, we're on guard for a technical bounce before its next leg lower towards $70.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 5, 2023 4:46 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

 

Mixed data from the US resulted in a mixed response from markets on Tuesday, with softer job openings contrasting with an expansive services industry. JOLTS job openings softened to a 31-month low yet it seemed to be overshadowed by the ISM services report, given traders rejoiced by pricing in Fed cuts in July when JOLTS originally fell to a 2-year low.

 

ISM services expanded at a slightly higher pace, new orders were higher than expected and prices paid (while slightly softer) remain at a 'healthy' 58.3, just below its long-term average.

 

This won't sway the Fed into action next week, but neither does it build a case that services inflation is dead. And that helped the US dollar index extend its countertrend move to a 9-day high.

 

Were it not for the fact that traders are now jumping on to the #ECB pivot hype, the US dollar index (which is ~57% weighted to the euro) would be trading much higher.

 

20231206ismservices

 

  • US bond yields continued to move lower as bond investors continued to step back into the market to support bond prices.
  • AUD/USD was the weakest forex major as it retreated for a second to a 7-day low, after the RBA held interest rates and their statement was once again interpreted as dovish.
  • This makes it the third bearish response following a supposedly dovish statement, yet the prior two were followed up with hawkish minutes. Will history repeat on December 19th?
  • Gold also fell for a second day, but volatility was less than a quarter of Monday’s prominent bearish outside day and it remains above $2000. But the volatile false break to a record high likely means gold bugs remain a little shell-shocked, and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see low volatility trade occur in the lower range of the past two days over the near-term.
  • EUR/USD continued to weaken on bets that the ECB are also approaching a potential policy pivot, sending the euro back beneath 1.08 to a 3-week low

 

20231206movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian manufacturing, construction index (AIG)
  • 10:50 – Japan’s Tankan index (Reuters)
  • 11:30 – Australian GDP, capex, RBA chart pack
  • 21:30 – BOE governor Bailey speaks
  • 00:15 – US ADP employment change
  • 02:00 – BOC cash rate decision (no change expected)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 formed a bearish outside day despite the supposed dovish RAB minutes
  • 160 ASX stocks declined (or 80%) and 9 of its 11 sectors were lower, led by energy and material sectors
  • This shows a lack of appetite for the ASX to break above hold above 7150, yet at the same time support around the 7000 – 7030 area suggests range-trading strategies and opportunities within a ‘per day’ basis are preferred until trends across global stock market indices become clearer

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

 

So far I’m glad to see that AUD/USD is pulling back from the key resistance zone (Q3 open / bearish trendline) in line with the bias outlined in my

AUD monthly wrap report

. Tuesday’s low tested the high-volume node from the prior rally, although closing so close to the low suggests further downside – which brings the 0.6500 – 0.6520 support zone into focus. From here is seems to be down to how far the US dollar wants to bounce and if US indices hold around their highs as to how far the Aussie may pull back. Should we see the US dollar extend its countertrend move and indices retrace over the next week, the AUD/SD could break below 0.6500 towards 0.6450.

 

However, take note that the second half of December is usually bullish for US equities and appetite for risk in general, which is why I am favouring a swing low in AUD/USD to form ahead of an eventual breakout above 0.6700 by the end of month.

 

20231206audusd

 

Crude oil technical analysis (daily chart):

The daily trend structure on crude oil remains bearish and the target for $70 very much alive with WTI touching 5-month low. Yet its lack of bearish volatility on the day and weak attempt of breaking the cycle low suggests bears are losing steam. Without a fresh catalyst, I’m on guard for a minor technical bounce towards $75 before its bearish trend resumes towards the $70 target.

 

20231206oil

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas Oil WTI AUD USD

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 13, 2023 10:29 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 6, 2023 10:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.