AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative

AUD/USD is coming home with a wet sail after what’s been another rough year, breaking to multi-month highs on Tuesday as the risk rally shows few signs of slowing down ahead of Christmas.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:16 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The Australian dollar has hit the highest level since July
  • Its latest leg higher coincided with no sign the BOJ intends to tighten monetary policy imminently
  • With little on the domestic calendar, positioning, sentiment, declining market liquidity and US PCE inflation loom as the most likely market drivers heading into Christmas.

The AUD/USD is coming home with a wet sail after what’s been another rough year, breaking to multi-month highs on Tuesday as the risk rally shows few signs of slowing down ahead of Christmas.

AUD/USD enjoying party mode

With traders ignoring pushbacks from Fed members against aggressive policy easing priced next year, and with it too soon for data or corporate earnings to definitively question the Fed’s soft landing outlook that drove last week’s dovish pivot, risk assets are in party mode, including AUD/USD.

After looking vulnerable to a pullback having been rejected above .6720 for three consecutive sessions, AUD/USD found another wave of buying on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan made no changes to policy rates or yield curve control, nor hinted at an imminent change at its January meeting, providing more fuel to the soft landing narrative.

AUD/USD hits highest level since July

At around .6764, AUD/USD sits at the highest level since July, extending its surge from the lows hit in October to over 8%. With MACD and RSI continuing to trend higher, momentum remains to the topside, making it a buy-on-dips prospect for the foreseeable future. Traders will be eyeing off a potential test of the double-top at .6895 given the strength of the trend with only resistance around .6794 standing in the way.

On the downside, any dips towards .6720 may attract buyers in the absence of a sudden shift in sentiment. Those considering initiating longs could place stops below this level for protection.

Looking ahead, stretched long positioning in numerous riskier asset classes, a 20-year US Treasury auction later Wednesday, and the November US PCE inflation report, which is expected to come in soft at both the headline and underlying level on Friday, are the known events that could upend the positive momentum heading into Christmas.

aud dec 20

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD USD FX

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
Yesterday 07:19 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
Yesterday 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
Yesterday 05:30 PM
The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
Yesterday 04:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

inflation_03
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:51 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 18, 2023 10:28 PM
      united_states_03
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 18, 2023 04:30 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 14, 2023 10:38 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.