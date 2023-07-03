AUD/USD pulls back ahead of today’s RBA meeting, 25bp hike on the cards?

14:30 – RBA cash rate decision (we’re leaning towards another 25bp hike to 4.35%)

We saw the desired pullback to Thursday’s high yesterday, where a new base was formed before prices rose (alongside volumes) thanks to weak ISM manufacturing data. The subsequent retracement could become a gift if the RBA hike today – and I suspect favour them doing so. Prices are holding above the 20-bar EMA, and we may even see some buying ahead of the event as last-minute bets are placed. If prices pull back, then we’d look for evidence of a swing low between Thursday’s high and the July 3rd VPOC, with resistance zones around 0.6700 and 0.6720 coming into focus (note that the upper 1-day implied volatility zone lands around the 0.6720 high).

Whilst the RBA could hold, it seems unlikely it would contain a dovish undertone required to send AUD/USD materially lower, so the ideal scenario for upside this week is an RBA hike alongside softer US data.