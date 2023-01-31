Australia’s retail snails weigh on December's trade figures (again)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 30, 2023 9:03 PM
22 views
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Retail sales fell -3.9% in November (-0.3% expected, down from 1.4%)
  • Annual rate of 7.5% is the lowest since 2022
  • December was the worst month since August 2020
  • Third consecutive December with at -3.3% or greater
  • Department stores, clothing and household goods were the worst hit last month
  • Western Australia and Victoria saw the fastest contractions in December at -4.7%

 

20230131auretailsales

 

There was a time when it was assumed December would post a strong retail trade numbers as consumers were presumed to splurge their way through the holiday period. But as December’s trade fell -3.9% and much faster than the -0.3% expected, one has to wonder how much of an impact the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales had on the December figures.

 

20230131retailcomparisonFX

 

If we look through the sectors we can see that clothing, department stores and household goods saw the largest declines – which is exactly where the best discounts tend to occur over Black Friday sales. Furthermore, not only was December the worst month since August 2020, but it was also the third December in a row of declines over 3.3% (and the worst of the past three Decembers). That’s enough to call a trend.  

 

20230131decembersalesFX

 

Given the average trade in December over the past 40 years is 0.11% and the median is 0.21%, it would appear that Black Friday and Cyber Monday really is the new Christmas, where retail trade is concerned anyway.

 

The bigger concern now is whether we continue to see a deterioration of trade in the coming months as the RBA’s hikes really begin to bite into demand. I doubt December’s trade figures is enough to derail another 25bp hike in March, but in all likelihood the RBA do not want to raise rates as much as inflation levels suggest they should. And with another rate hike or two on the horizon, China reopening, iron rallying and a weaker US dollar, it paves the way for AUD to remain supported over the foreseeable future.

 

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

We’ve been waiting for AUD/NZD to retrace from its cycle high to reconsider longs, and it has now once again piqued our interest. Prices found support at the 200-day EMA yesterday, with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement holding today’s low nearby.

 

20230131audnzdFX2

 

Whilst RSI (2) is not quite overbought, it is not far from it which suggests we could be approaching a cycle low. It is also trading lower for a fourth consecutive day to also suggest mean reversion (higher) may not be too far away.

 

  • Should we see evidence of a swing low on the 1 or 4-hour chart, bulls may be tempted to scale in to a long
  • Risk management could then be tightened and new longs added if the momentum begins to turn higher on the daily chart
  • 1.1000 is the initial target near last week’s high for bulls to consider, with the potential for a move to 1.1045

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Retail Sales Australia AUD NZD Forex

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Today 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Today 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Today 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Today 12:32 PM
A final rate rises to curb inflation
Today 11:32 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:30 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 02:46 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 12:45 PM
        banks_05
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 12:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.