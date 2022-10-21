Barclays Q3 earnings preview: Where next for BCS stock?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 21, 2022 10:37 AM
20 views
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will Barclays release Q3 earnings?

Barclays is scheduled to release third quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday October 26. A conference call will be held on the same day at 7:00 am BST / 2:00am EDT.

Barclays Q3 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts Barclays’ pre-tax profit will fall -8.2% from last year to £1.80 billion.

Barclays Q3 earnings preview

Like most businesses with extensive exposure to the UK credit markets, Barclays faces an uncertain outlook given the volatility in the market. Readers will recall the big spike in long-term gilt yields and the collapse in the value of sterling in late September, which may cast a pall over this quarter’s results.

In terms of what to watch, traders will key in on the bank’s expected credit loss (ECL), or loan loss provisions, which are expected to rise to £363 million compared to a £120 million provision in this quarter last year. While the year ago figure will represent the last tough comparison (i.e. Q3 last year saw relatively low provisions for losses), that will be little consolation for traders until next quarter’s earnings. Notably, Jefferies estimated that the UK government’s energy-price cap will reduce defaults on UK consumer loans, potentially limiting the increase in Barclays’ ECL.

Meanwhile, HSBC, like all other banks, should be a big beneficiary of rising rates, with analysts expecting a 33% increase in the bank’s net interest margin to £2.57B, with the bank’s net interest margin expected to increase to 33% vs. 2.9% previously.

Relative to more UK-centric rivals like Lloyds and NatWest, the greater international exposure of Barclays (and HSBC, for what it’s worth) should insulate its profits somewhat. In addition, the ongoing across-the-board weakness in the pound should boost Barclays’ international profits in sterling terms.

Where next for BCS stock?

Stated bluntly, it’s been a brutal year for investors in BCS. After peaking above 12.00 in mid-January, the stock has put in a relentless series of lower highs, culminating (so far) in a drop to below 6.00 earlier this month.

Notably, that lower low in price was not confirmed by a lower low in the RSI indicator, creating a bullish divergence and suggesting that the selling pressure may be waning. Still, traders will need to see a stronger-than-expected earnings report and break back above previous-support-turned-resistance at 7.00 to turn constructive on the stock. Meanwhile, a soft earnings report and break below support in the 6.00 area would open the door for another leg down toward 5.30.

fxbcsdaily10212022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Bank Stocks Barclays Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Today 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Today 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
Q4 US Dollar Outlook: US Economic Exceptionalism to End?
Today 12:06 PM
Gold analysis: Metal poised for oversold bounce
Today 11:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 11, 2023 02:28 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 5, 2023 03:02 PM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 5, 2023 05:01 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.