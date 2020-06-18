Bearish MACD signal in the EURUSD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 18, 2020 3:36 PM
8 views
Forex trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the JPY. 

On the economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1,508K for the week ending June 13th (1,290K expected), from a revised 1,566K in the prior week. Continuing Claims slightly fell to 20,544K for the week ending June 6th (19,850K expected), from a revised 20,606K in the previous week. The Leading Index rose 2.8% on month in May (+2.4% expected), from a revised -6.1% in April, marking a record high. 

On Friday, no major economic data is expected.                                                                                                                 

The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the Bank of England has announced it monetary policy decision and kept its benchmark rate on hold at 0.10%, asset purchase target was raised to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion pounds.

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP.   

Using the "technical Insight" research tools under the Market Analysis tab, we have identified a short-term bearish technical event on the EUR/USD price chart. 

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) has given a short-term bearish signal. Bullish and bearish events are generated respectively as the MACD fluctuates above and below zero to indicate whether prices in the shorter term are stronger or weaker than the longer term average. A 9-period EMA of the MACD is overlayed as a "signal line" which smooths out the MACD to provide a clearer view of whether it's moving upward or downward. A bullish event is generated when the MACD crosses above the signal line, showing that the current MACD is actually higher than its average, a sign of increasing strength for the price. The opposite is true for bearish events which signal decreasing strength in price as the MACD crosses below the signal line showing that it's now below average.

Technical Insight is able to detect technical events automatically, every day in order to save you valuable research time!



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

Happy trading.

Related tags: Forex EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:25 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 14, 2023 10:34 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.