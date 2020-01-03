BP In Focus As Oil Price Spikes

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 3, 2020 8:14 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Crude oil is up 4% and the tone in global markets is turning cautious following an escalation in US – Iran tensions. Iran has promised a harsh retaliation to US airstrikes and the killing of Qasem Soleimani a feared Iranian general, which has deepened the risk off atmosphere days into the New Year.

BP – Oil strong correlation
With a 4% rally in oil, attention will naturally turn to oil majors. BP’s upstream earnings are impacted by the price of oil. Consequently, BP is positively correlated to the price of oil with a coefficient of 0.58. This means that 58% of the time BP’s share price has moved in the same direction as oil. BP’s correlation coefficient is higher than that of Exon Mobile and Royal Dutch Shell whose coefficients are 0.49 and 0.52 respectively. This means that BP’s correlation with oil is stronger than that of its peers.

Q3 Earnings disappoint
BP reported Q3 underlying profits before tax of $4.5 billion, 32.5% behind the same period last year. This reflected lower production and lower oil and gas prices upstream and reduced refining margins downstream. Oil prices were lower on average year on year by some 12%.

December rebound
Trade optimism and planned deeper OPEC cuts helped boost oil prices in the final quarter where average oil prices were just 6.3% lower year on year.
Looking ahead the price of oil is expected to be supported amid the elevated middle eastern tensions, a US – China trade deal and deeper OPEC cuts. As a result, BP could push higher.

Analysts’ recommendations
Of 11 analysts:
8 recommend strong buy
2 recommend buy
1 is neutral

Levels to watch:
BP share price dropped 5% across the previous year and tumbled 19% from last year’s high of 583p in April to the end of the year. 
The stock price has jumped 1.7% across the morning session. Despite the jump, BP remains below its 50, 100 & 200 sma. A break above resistance at 493p could see BP push above 500 and negate the current downward trend. Support can be seen at 460p.



Related tags: Oil Shares market

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 27, 2023 01:27 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 27, 2023 07:31 AM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 26, 2023 01:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.