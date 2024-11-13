DAX forecast dented by German political uncertainty, Tariff concerns

This week’s US inflation data may impact Wall Street but will likely have limited implications for European indices. But one factor that is certainly weight on sentiment on this side of the pond is political uncertainty in Germany. Against this backdrop, our DAX forecast is turning bearish in the short term, especially if the German index now breaks a key support area that it was testing at the time of writing.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 13, 2024 8:00 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European indices sold off yesterday and were trading mixed this morning with indices in Spain and Italy a bit higher while those of the bigger economies lower. Chinese markets bounced back, and this helped to limit the losses. But overall sentiment remains cagey. European investors are waking up to the reality that Trump’s tariffs will impact European exports to the US. As the election dust continues to settle, European indices are feeling the impact of several factors: the threat of tariffs, the potential for a relatively tighter US monetary policy, and declining commodity prices. This week’s US inflation data may impact Wall Street but will likely have limited implications for European indices. But one factor that is certainly weight on sentiment on this side of the pond is political uncertainty in Germany. Against this backdrop, our DAX forecast is turning bearish in the short term, especially if the German index now breaks a key support area that it was testing at the time of writing.

 

Before discussing the macro factors further, let’s take a look at that area of support I mentioned in the opening paragraph and discuss its importance and implications.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Technical DAX forecast 

 

After Tuesday’s sharp drop, the DAX broke several short term support levels to erode the bulls’ control. At the time of writing, DAX was testing a key support area between 18,905 to 19,000. This area is shaded in light blue on the daily chart, below.

 

DAX forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The above mentioned support area was a major resistance zone back in May and a few times in September, before we finally saw a breakout. This area has now been tested from above on at least a few occasions. So far, the bulls have held their ground.

 

But with a deteriorating sentiment, the support area here could give way in the coming days, possibly as soon as today. If this happens, it will confirm our bearish view, putting the DAX forecast on a downward trajectory in the short term outlook.

 

A breakdown could see the DAX potentially head down to the 200-day moving average which sits around 18,400 currently.

 

Meanwhile if support holds and we see yet another bounce here, then the index will still have to reclaim a few broken levels to maintain its long term upward trajectory. Among other levels to watch for resistance include 19245, which marks the low from Monday’s range.

 

Sentiment dented by political uncertainty in Germany

 

Yesterday’s release of German ZEW economic sentiment was weak. Hardly surprising when you consider what is currently happening in German politics. Anyway, it came in at 7.4 compared to 13.1 in October, and well below the expected figure. Deteriorating sentiment Germany could impact the Eurozone as a whole given the importance of the nation both as the economic powerhouse of the eurozone and also a major contributor of the NATO. With the US likely to withdraw its support for Ukraine under Trump, this could put the European economies — Germany in particular — in a weak spot to continue defending Ukraine.

 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will face a confidence vote on December 16, paving the way for an early general election in February.

 

China weakness also not helping the DAX forecast

 

The Eurozone’s already fragile economy faces potential new challenges, with US tariffs on its exports possibly reaching 10% to 20%. Additionally, US tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese goods could further strain the Eurozone in 2025. China, already grappling with a property crisis, continues to see its equity market struggle, despite several rounds of stimulus measures. Given China’s role as a major trade partner for Europe, particularly Germany, further economic weakening there would directly impact growth in the Eurozone. This week’s inflation data from China also highlights weak domestic demand, with producer prices dropping by 2.9% year-over-year. Against this backdrop, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a bullish DAX forecast by investors.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Germany 40 GER40 Dax Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
CAC, DAX forecast: EU stocks struggle amid political uncertainty as Wall Street hits records
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX forecast: Stocks face risks from China slowdown to US election
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 23, 2024 01:14 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      DAX forecast: Could Trump’s protectionism negatively impact German stocks?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 21, 2024 12:55 PM
        Research
        DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2024 11:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.