Despite Euro and Pound Rebound Key Resistance Levels Remain Hold

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 23, 2020 11:58 PM
4 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
EUR/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.1310 yesterday, as indicators suggest that Eurozone’s economic activity is quickly recovering from coronavirus crisis. Research firm Markit reported that the bloc's Manufacturing PMI climbed to 46.9 in June from 39.4 in May and Services PMI rose to 47.3 from 30.5, both stronger than expected. The Composite PMI jumped to the highest level in 4 months at 47.5.


Source: Trading Economics, Trading Central (Markit Eurozone Composite PMI)

In fact, EUR/USD has bounced roughly 5% from May's low. The pair reached a 3-year low after the action by the European Central Bank to launch emergency purchase programme, but then showed resilience even as the ECB rolled out additional measures. Some investors are speculating that monetary easing is approaching an end and are already anticipating a reversal.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD posted a rebound on a weekly chart, but the declining trend line drawn from June 2018 remains intact. The RSI is also capped by a declining trend line drawn from July 2017.


Source: GAIN Capital, Trading View

Currently, the pair is trading above both 20-week and 50-week moving averages. The RSI posted a bullish divergence signal, suggesting the loss of downward momentum for the prices.

As the technical configures are mixed, the technical outlook of EUR/USD would be neutral. As long as the overlapping resistance level at 1.1565 is not surpassed, the pair could consider a consolidation move to 1.07250. Only a break below this level would enhance the bearish outlook and trigger a drop to 1.0350 (the low of 2017).

On the other hand, only a break above 1.1565 would suggest a clear break of the declining trend line and would turn the outlook to bullish. The next resistance level would be located at 1.1900.


Similarly in the U.K., sentiment was lifted by upbeat economic data. The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.1 in June, slightly above the critical 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, and Services PMI rallied to 47.0 from 29.0 in May.


Source: Trading Economics, Trading Central (Markit U.K. Composite PMI)

On a weekly chart, Although GBPUSD posted a sharp rebound from March low at 1.1410, it is still capped by a declining trend line drawn from December 2019.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Currently, the pair is trading around both 20-week and 50-week moving averages. The RSI is around its neutrality level at 50 and indicates a bullish divergence signal. Both indicators suggest the lack of momentum for the pair.

In this case, as long as the overlapping resistance level at 1.2850 holds on the upside, the pair remains playing a range trading and should consider a consolidation move to 1.1950. Only a break below this level would bring a drop to March low at 1.1410.

Alternatively, a clear break above 1.2850 would bring a re-visit to 1.3515 (the high of December 2019).
Related tags: EUR GBP

Latest market news

Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Today 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Today 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Today 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Today 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Today 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        May 18, 2023 03:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.