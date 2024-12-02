EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly / monthly open.

By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Monday 12:54 PM
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly / monthly open- NFPs / Canada employment on tap
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), and the Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly / monthly open.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart-GBPUSD Weekly- Sterling Trade Outlook-GBP USD Technical Forecast-12-2-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Sterling rebounded off a confluent support last week at 1.2493-1.2542- a region defined by the 2024 low-week close (LWC) and the 78.6% retracement of the yearly range. The rally failed into a major pivot zone near the yearly open / 52-week moving average at 1.2731/85 and the focus is on a breakout of this key range into the start of December trade. IF last month’s breakdown was legit, rallies should be capped by the 38.2% retracement at 1.2850 with a break lower exposing the next major level support zone at 1.2367/97- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart- USD CAD Daily- USDCAD Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast-12-2-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

USD/CAD exhausted into uptrend resistance last week with the pullback defend initial support at the 1.3977-1.4005 pivot zone. Resistance now back at 1.4085 and the focus is on a breakout of this range into the start of the month with the broader uptrend vulnerable while below. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2022 high-close / 2023 high at 1.3881/99- note that the median-line converges on this region over the next few weeks.

A topside breach / close above 1.4085 would threaten topside resumption with key resistance ste4ady at 1.4189-1.42- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Keep in mind we get the release of both US and Canada employment data on Friday- stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here.

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar-USD Weekly Event Risk- NFP- Employment- 12-2-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.