EUR/USD: Inflation data creates make-or-break moment for common currency

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:47 PM
11 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/USD faces a stern test in the days ahead, battling divergent fundamentals, increasing risk aversion and a technical backdrop that’s as bearish as any in the G10 FX universe right now.

EUR/USD among the ugliest charts in the G10 FX universe

The daily chart doesn’t make for pleasant viewing for EUR bulls with the pair talking out support level after support level during the past few months, leaving it perilously close to fresh year-to-date lows. While RSI is oversold near-term, both the indicator and price action leave little doubt that downward momentum remains in the ascendancy. Throw in a looming ‘death cross’, with the 50-day MA about to cross the 200-day equivalent from above, and the technical picture looks troubling for bulls.

Running into the lower rung of the downtrend it’s been stuck in since July, and holding just above its year-to-date low around 1.0480, the bears will be licking their lips. With major data from the continent and US arriving in the coming days, it really does loom as a make-or-break moment for the common currency.

ECB has made data from the continent redundant near-term

While German and Eurozone consumer price inflation (CPI) top the agenda domestically, the ECB shot itself in the foot earlier this month by flagging the governing council, as a majority view, believe it’s delivered enough tightening to bring inflation back to its 2% mandate, diminishing the importance of the data on future policy decisions in the near-term. It would hammer the ECB’s already damaged credibility to backflip so quickly, meaning it’s up to the US data – specifically PCE inflation and initial jobless claims – to likely determine the fate of the EUR heading into year-end.

Up to the US data to confirm higher for longer rates argument

The fundamental scenario is not complicated with the data having to confirm or bolster the argument from the Federal Reserve that rates may have to be increased again this year and may need to be reduced at a slower pace whenever the subsequent easing cycle begins. If it does, it will be hard to bet against the USD, even with the run it’s already had. If it doesn’t, it may provide the catalyst to offer near-term support for EUR/USD.

While most attention will be on the Fed’s preferred core PCE deflator measure of inflation, don’t for get to watch the detail in the separate readings on incomes and expenditure given the implication for the inflation outlook.

Two trade ideas for EUR/USD

If the EURUSD manages to hold above 1.4080 prior to the data being released, a strong result could easily see the pair break lower, targeting support zones located around 1.0360, 1.0200 and again at 1.0090. Should a downside break occur, a stop-loss above 1.04080 or 1.0530 – depending on your downside target -- should offer protection against a sudden reversal.

Alternatively, a weak result may help EUR/USD to squeeze higher to 1.0530 or potentially 1.0640. In that scenario, a stop-loss below 1.0480 would offer protection against a resumption of the prevailing long term trend.

EURUSD Sept 28

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: EUR/USD FX ECB Fed

Latest market news

AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slump continues, Oil hits year highs
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Credit rating agencies: your complete guide
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Yesterday 12:11 PM
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
Yesterday 11:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:26 AM
    EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2023 04:50 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD Outlook Darkens as Dollar goes from Strength to Strength - Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 25, 2023 04:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 25, 2023 07:28 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.