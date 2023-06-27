EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 27, 2023 3:23 AM
43 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD holds over 1.09 ahead of ECB chatter

  • ECB President Lagarde & several other policy makers speak
  • German IFO business morale deteriorated
  • EUR/USD holds above the 50 sma

EURUSD is holding above 1.09 Amid A weaker U S dollar and as the ECB central banking form continues, with speeches from President Lagarde as well as Isabel Schnabel Fabio Panetta and thank Elderson also due to speak today.

The market will be watching closely for clues over the future path of interest rates in the eurozone. But the market is fully price again another rate hike in July; it remains unclear whether the ECB will hike again in September. Any hawkish September policy intentions could lift the euro but may also raise concerns over the recession in the region.

Deteriorating German business morale fueled bets that the recession in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, could go on for longer than expected. German IFO business climate fell by more than forecast to 88.4, down from 91.7 and below the 90.7 forecast.

There is Eurozone economic data due today. Developments in Russia will also be followed closely as Putin tries to draw a line under the failed mutiny over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the USD trades lower versus its major peers, despite the cautious market mood. Sentiment is pressured by concerns over inflation and the potential for the Fed to keep raising interest rates.

US core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation on Friday, could set rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, today attention is on US durable goods orders, consumer confidence, and new home sales, which could shed more light on the health of the US economy.

EUR/USD outlook – technical analysis

Friday’s close above the 50 sma, combined with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further gains. Bulls will look for a rise above 1.10 to extend the bullish run towards 1.1090 the 2023 high.

Sellers will look for a break below the 50 sma and 1.0845, last week’s low to bring 1.0820 into focus the 20 & 50 sma. However, a break below 1.0780 is needed to negate the near-term uptrend.

eur/usd outlook chart eur/usd outlook chart

USD/JPY holds steady with US data drop in focus

  • Yen supported by intervention speculation
  • US durable goods, consumer confidence & new homes data due
  • USD/JPY in overbought territory

USD/JPY is holding steady around 143.50  for a second straight day , just below the YTD peak.

While the yen continues to be supported by intervention fears amid speculation that Japanese authorities could respond to excessive moves in the currency market. The yen has weakened by 9% so far thois year and trades around the level when authorities intervened last year.

The yen is also supported by some safe-haven flows amid geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia and amid concerns over a global economic slowdown as central banks remain hawkish.

Meanwhile, the pair remains supported by BoJ-Fed divergence. BoJ’s Ueda recently ruled out the possibility of changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell said that two more rate hikes are expected this year and pushed back on the prospect of rate cuts anytime soon. US core PCE is due on Friday.

Attention will now turn to US data which is expected to be a mixed bag. While US durable goods orders are expected to fall -1% MoM in May, after 1.1% gains in April. However, consumer confidence is expected to rise to 104 in June up from 102.3. New home sales are also due.

USD/JPY outlook - technical analysis

USD/JPY has broken out above its ascending channel dating back to the start of the year, running into resistance at 143.87 last week, which is now the level that buyers need to break to extend the bullish run. However, the RSI remains in overbought territory, warranting caution. A break above 143.87 brings 145.90 the September 2022 high into focus.

On the downside, support can be seen at 142.20, the rising trendline support, with a break below here brining 140.90, the 20 sma, and the May high into play. A break below here could negate the near-term uptrend.

 

usd/jpy outlook chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

Stocks mixed, bonds weaker, dollar rallies on Fed’s hawkish comments
August 25, 2023 06:22 PM
Earnings This Week: Salesforce, Broadcom and Pinduoduo
August 25, 2023 02:07 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023 12:09 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
August 25, 2023 07:28 AM
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
August 25, 2023 03:11 AM
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
August 25, 2023 02:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Earnings This Week: Salesforce, Broadcom and Pinduoduo
By:
Joshua Warner
August 25, 2023 02:07 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 25, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 25, 2023 12:09 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 25, 2023 07:28 AM
        jackson_hole_01
        USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 24, 2023 10:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.