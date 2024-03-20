GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls after UK inflation cools and ahead of the Fed. EUR/USD falls ahead of the FOMC rate decision and ECB Lagarde’s speech.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 20, 2024 5:30 AM
federal reserve stamp
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after UK inflation cools & ahead of the Fed

  • UK CPI eases to 3.4% YoY in Feb from 4%
  • BoE interest rate decision tomorrow
  • Fed rate decision is later today
  • GBP/USD falls to 1.27

GBP/USD is falling as investors digest weaker-than-expected UK inflation and look ahead to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The ONS data showed that CPI rose 3.4% YoY in February, down from 4% in the previous month and lower than the expected level of 3.5%. This marked the lowest level for inflation in 2 1/2 years and keeps the Bank of England on track to reduce interest rates this year.

The timing of the first rate cut remains unclear. The Bank of England meets tomorrow but is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has signaled that he needs further evidence that prices will cool back towards the 2% target before starting to loosen monetary policy.

Data shows that inflation is heading in the right direction and could hit the 2% target in the coming months. However, services inflation was ahead of expectations, and the Bank of England has been watching this area closely.

The central bank will likely want to see April's inflation and wage data before deciding on the timing of the first rate cut.

The market is currently pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut in August, with just one other move of that size by the end of the year. This is more conservative than the expectations for the Federal Reserve, where the first rate cut could come as soon as June.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today will shed more light on the Fed's next steps. A more hawkish-sounding Fed could pull GBP/USD lower.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

GBP/USD technical forecast

GBP/USD is falling, extending the drop from the 1.29 2024 high. The price is testing the multi-month rising trendline at 1.27. A break below here and 1.2670, the March low, opens the door to 1.26, a level that has acted as support and resistance on several occasions over the past few months. Below here, the 200 SMA at 1.2580 comes into play.

On the upside, should the trendline support hold, buyers could look for a rise towards 1.2770, the February high, ahead of 1.2830, the December high.

gbp/usd forecast chart

EUR/USD falls ahead of the Fed rate decision, ECB Lagarde’s speech

  • Fed rate decision at 18:00 GMT
  • No rate change is expected, but a more hawkish tilt is possible
  • ECB President Lagarde speaks
  • EUR/USD tests 200 SMA support

ER/USD is heading lower on USD strength ahead of the keenly awaited Federal Reserve interest rate decision and a speech by ECB president Christine Lagarde.

This week has been a big week for central bank meetings, and today is the Federal Reserve’s turn. Policymakers are not expected to adjust the interest rate; however, following two straight months of hotter-than-expected inflation, they could adopt a more hawkish stance.

Attention will be squarely on the new projections and the dot plot, which lays out the Fed’s expected path for rates over the coming 12 months. In December, the dot plot signaled three rate cuts this year; there is a possibility that this could be downgraded to two.

Heading into the meeting, the market is just pricing in a 60% probability of rate cuts starting in June and an 80% probability of a rate cut in July. Should the Fed adopt a more hawkish tilt, pushing back rate cut expectations, the US dollar could get a boost.

Meanwhile, the euro will look to speeches by ECB president Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane.

Their comments will come after yesterday's wage growth data showed wage growth easing to 3.1% in Q4, down from 5.2%.

At the ECB meeting, President Christine Lagarde highlighted strong wage growth as a reason to be cautious about cutting interest rates too soon. Investors will monitor whether the fresh data has changed their outlook.

Eurozone consumer confidence is expected to improve in March to -15, up from -15.5 in a sign that the region's economic outlook could be slowly improving.

 

EUR /USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD continues to fall away from the March high of 1.0980, falling below the 6-week rising trendline. Yesterday, it tested support of the 200 SMA at 1.0835.

Should sellers gain traction and break below the 200 SMA, the selloff could accelerate towards 1.08, the March low.

Should buyers successfully defend the 200 SMA, resistance can be seen at 1.09, the weekly high, ahead of 1.0980, the March high, and 1.10, the psychological level.

eur/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD EUR USD Two Trades to Watch

Latest market news

Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
January 17, 2025 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
January 17, 2025 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
By:
David Song
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:30 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
        By:
        David Song
        January 17, 2025 06:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.