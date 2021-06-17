Gold crashes below 1800 What a difference a week makes

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 17, 2021 9:59 AM
Gold nuggets
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Oh how quickly things can change!

This time last week, gold bulls were riding high, with the yellow metal trading near a 5-month high after a couple-month run outperforming other safe haven and store of value assets…until the script flipped this week.

A hotter-than-expected PPI report on Tuesday, followed up by yesterday’s far more-hawkish-than-expected FOMC meeting, has contributed to a big 100+ point drop in the precious metal so far this week, unwinding nearly six weeks’ worth of gains and leaving gold essentially unchanged over the last year. With inflation on the rise and nearly half (7/17) Fed officials now anticipating at least one rate hike by the end of the next year, the announcement of the central bank’s tapering timeline may be relatively imminent; in other words, one of gold’s biggest tailwinds (unprecedentedly easy monetary policy) may be ending far sooner than many bulls expected.

From a technical perspective, gold has crashed through its two-month bullish channel and as of today, is trading back below its 200-day EMA and the $1800 handle. Looking at the 14-day RSI indicator, prices are peeking into oversold territory for the first time since March, so there is some potential for a short-term bounce around $1770 or $1730 (the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracements of the April-May rally), but as long as the precious metal remains below the 200-day EMA near $1800, the path of least resistance will remain to the downside:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Traders are still picking up the pieces from yesterday’s paradigm shift from the Fed, but one thing is clear: it’s a lot less attractive to own gold than it was last week!

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Gold Fed FOMC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Yesterday 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Yesterday 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Yesterday 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Yesterday 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Yesterday 01:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
        By:
        David Song
        May 17, 2023 04:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.