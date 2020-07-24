Gold Historical High is now Insight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 24, 2020 12:15 AM
3 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Thursday, spot gold marked a day-high near $1,899, ending 0.9% higher at $1,887. On the other hand, spot silver retreated 1.8% and the gold/silver ratio rebounded 2.7% after a 13.0% decline in the previous three sessions. This could possibly suggest that gold is catching up with silver.


Source: Trading Economics

Meanwhile, official data showed that the latest initial jobless claims rose to 1.416 million from 1.307 million in the prior week, the first increase since March, showing the impacts of coronavirus resurgence.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

From a technical point view, spot gold has formed a strong bullish rounding bottom pattern as shown on the weekly chart, and a break-through above its historical high near $1,920 is awaited.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

From an intraday point of view, previously we mentioned that spot gold's momentum was getting stronger, now it still maintains a bullish bias as shown on the 1-hour chart

However, there is signs of a bearish RSI divergence, which may suggest a potential downside correction before the next rally. Bullish investors may consider $1,860 as the nearest intraday support, while a break above the nearest resistance at $1,898 would open a path to the next resistance at $1,920. Alternatively, losing $1,860 would indicate that the next support at $1,846 is exposed.


Related tags: Gold Silver Commodities

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 03:47 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
        By:
        David Song
        May 17, 2023 04:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.