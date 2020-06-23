Gold Intraday 1800 is finally in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 23, 2020 11:06 PM
2 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Spot gold advanced 0.8% yesterday, finally breaking above its consolidation range in the last two months, as coronavirus cases resurged in a number of states in the U.S..


Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley sees gold drifting higher over the next twelve months, supported by high uncertainty from COVID-19, trade tensions and negative real rates. Though it pointed out that a correction may be triggered by a fresh rate-hike cycle expectations in the future. 


From a technical point of view, spot gold has shown an upside breakout as spotted on the 4-hour chart. It has accelerated to the upside after breaking above a bullish ascending triangle. The level at $1,747 might be considered as the nearest intraday support, while a break above the nearest resistance at $1,780 would open a path to the next resistance at $1,800. Alternatively, losing $1,747 is likely to trigger a pull-back to the next support at $1,731.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
Q4 US Dollar Outlook: US Economic Exceptionalism to End?
Today 12:06 PM
Gold analysis: Metal poised for oversold bounce
Today 11:18 AM
Oil, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD claws its way up from its lows: European open – 05/10/2023
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
        By:
        David Song
        May 17, 2023 04:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.