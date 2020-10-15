Gold Key Resistance to Watch

On Thursday, spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,908, though it is still on track for a weekly decline. Investors were cautious about a rebound in the U.S. dollar and diminishing chances of U.S. fiscal stimulus.
Later today, U.S. retail sales data for September will be reported (+0.8% on month expected) and analyst would assess the strength of the U.S. economy.
On a daily chart, spot gold remains on the downside despite a recent rebound. In fact, it is capped by the lower boundary of the previous trading range and the 50-day moving average. The level at $1,935 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with the 1st and 2nd support at $1,872 and $1,848 likely to be tested again.
Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Yesterday 02:28 PM
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
May 17, 2023 04:24 PM