How will the market react to CPI?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 11, 2022 6:26 AM
265 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Well, it obviously depends on the data, doesn’t it? But it is not all about today’s CPI print and the immediate reaction to the data won’t necessarily be a precursor for future trends in the markets.

Anyway, headline CPI is seen cooling to 8.1% year-over-year in April from 8.5% previously, with core CPI expected to print 6.0% compared to 6.5% in March. On a month-over-over-month basis, headline and core CPI estimates are expected to print 0.2% and 0.4% respectively.

Peak inflation

There’s a lot been said about the US potentially hitting “peak inflation,” which may explain why traders have taken their feet off the gas in the last couple of days, allowing equity indices and government bond prices to stabilise a little, while the dollar has cooled off a tad.

There are 3 main considerations to take into account after the CPI data is released.

  • First, the possibility of inflation coming in slightly weaker today may increase those “peak inflation” talks, which is why traders are taking no chances ahead of the publication of the data. A weaker CPI print may lead to some strength in downbeat tech stocks and gold, and weigh on the dollar. However, will one month’s worth of data matter? As I mentioned, it may do in the eyes of short-term traders, so we may well see a sharp reaction if the data does come in weaker than expected.
  • Second, what about beyond the short-term reaction to any weakness in CPI? I reckon investors will then wonder how quickly inflation will fall back towards more normal levels. There are no major leading indicators to suggest it will fall very quickly. If anything, we may see inflation remaining elevated for a long period of time instead. So, at best, the hope is that it will start to cool off slowly, due above all to the base effect, but prices won’t go down fast or much. Against this backdrop, I wouldn’t expect to see a major improvement in risk appetite. Indeed, we may even see a
  • Third, let’s not forget that there is a risk that instead of weakening price pressures, CPI will come in hotter. If that’s the case, all those “peak inflation” hopes will be dashed, and we could see a sharp sell-off in stocks and other risk assets as the dollar and bond yields resume higher.

All told, I don’t expect to see a major reversal in the trends today. As such, I maintain a moderately bearish outlook towards equities due to central bank tightening, neutral towards gold and silver, and slightly bullish on the dollar.

EUR/USD stuck between a hard place and rock

Above, I wrote ‘slightly’ bullish on the dollar because much of the Fed’s future tightening is already priced in. But with some of the other major central banks, including the ECB, not so keen to tighten its belt fast or very tightly, and given the ongoing Ukraine situation the outlook weighing on economic activity in Europe, the EUR/USD remains bearish for now.

Here’s a weekly chart of the EUR/USD:

EURUSD weekly

Source for all charts used in this article: StoneX and TradingView.com

After breaking the March 2020 low at around 1.0635 at the back end of April, the EUR/USD spent the first week of May consolidating below this level. It formed a small doji candle there, as dip buyers attempted to defend the psychologically-important 1.05 handle but lacked conviction to cause a reversal in the bear trend. The doji candle points to indecisiveness, which is hardly a surprise after the Fed talked down the prospects of 75 basis point rate hikes and ahead of the publication of the CPI data.

Nevertheless, the trend remains bearish and a clean break below 1.05 could see the EUR/USD take out the January 2017 low at 1.0340 next, and maybe even go lower.

The bulls on the other hand will need a lot of wood chopping before they can take control of short-term price action. If they manage to push rates back above the March 2020 low, this would be a welcome sign for them, although they will then face further resistance around 1.0755 to 1.0805 range, an area which was previously support. Only a decisive break above 1.0805 would be deemed a bullish technical breakthrough, for that will completely undo the most recent breakdown.

Whether the abovementioned first line of support (~1.05) or resistance (~1.0635) breaks may be determined by the publication of Wednesday’s US CPI report.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas CPI Inflation Forex EUR USD

Latest market news

USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
Today 07:02 PM
Nasdaq, S&P recover on quiet news day, Oil rallies
Today 04:50 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
Today 03:46 PM
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Today 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Today 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Today 12:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_02
USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:02 PM
    gold_06
    Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 03:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 03:24 PM
        channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 12:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.