Huaneng Power International (902), an energy group, posted 1H net income jumped 58.1% on year to 5.44 billion yuan on revenue of 79.13 billion yuan, down 5.4%. The stock prices jumped 10% after the earning announcement yesterday.

Citibank said the increase of net income thanks to lower on-grid tariff in China and unit fuel costs, more than offsetting lower power plant utilization.

Today, the stock prices hold the gain, even the Hang Seng Index slumps 2%. It would suggest that the buying interest of investors remains.From a technical point of view, the stock accelerated to the upside and broke above the upper boundary of the bullish channel, suggesting a further upside acceleration signal.The relative strength index is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.Bullish readers could set the support level at HK$3.41 (38.2% retracement level), while resistance levels would be located at HK$4.12(previous high) and HK$4.64 (127.2% expansion).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView