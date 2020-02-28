Investors lick wounds after bad week

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 28, 2020 8:00 PM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • FTSE down over 12% on week
  • Oil below $50
  • Treasury yield down to 2009 low
  • Gold declines 2.5%
  • Rolls Royce trades higher

The FTSE brought a wrenchingly bad week to a close with a weekly decline of almost 13% after several days of panicked selling that had echoes of 2008. The tipping point came from the first coronavirus cases in the US and news that the country is now preparing for a larger scale outbreak, including looking into closing schools over the coming weeks. The Federal Reserve is already running through the various scenarios for the spread of the virus and is considering cutting rates if the outbreak reaches the level of a pandemic.

On the FTSE, airlines and travel operator TUI kept trading lower throughout the day but Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust which started the day with an 8.3% decline managed to soften the loss towards the close. The investment trust is heavily exposed to Chinese technology firms Tencent and Alibaba but has also suffered because of losses in Amazon and Netflix. Oil and mining firms also traded lower after Brent crude prices slipped below $49.

US indexes are also heading lower with the volatility index, the VIX, the only one benefiting from the current turmoil. There were almost no safe havens left as Treasury yields recorded the biggest daily decline since 2009 and even gold flashed red, down 2.5%. Losses on Wall Street were slightly less than those in Europe at the time of the London close but the markets there also moved into bear territory with weekly losses exceeding 10%.

Rolls Royce defies overall decline after upbeat outlook

Rolls Royce was a rare exception trading up 5.3% after it posted a positive outlook for the rest of the year despite the coronavirus. The company managed to increase operating profits by 25% and stem some of its losses, trimming them down from £1.2bn to £852m.

Related tags: Indices Oil Gold

Latest market news

FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
Today 05:01 AM
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
Yesterday 11:27 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Yesterday 07:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_09
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:27 PM
    Federal Reserve eagle
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:42 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:27 PM
        Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 18, 2023 10:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.