Japanese Q2 GDP confirmed at minus 28 1 percent on quarter

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 8, 2020 1:44 AM
0 views
Japanese Flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Earlier this morning, government data showed that Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (vs -28.5% expected), while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (vs -3.7% expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
    How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 09:23 AM
      USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 21, 2023 11:07 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 21, 2023 03:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.