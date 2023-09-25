Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 2:36 PM
0 views
japan_03
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese Yen Takeaways

  • Japanese policymakers are stepping up their “verbal intervention” in an attempt to boost the Japanese yen.
  • USD/JPY is nonetheless in a healthy uptrend and breaking out to fresh 2023 highs.
  • On the other hand, EUR/JPY and especially GBP/JPY appear to have lost their previous bullish momentum.

Japanese Yen Fundamental Analysis

Ever since USD/JPY broke (back) above 145.00 six weeks ago, traders have been on edge fearing potential intervention from the Bank of Japan.

Generally speaking, Japan’s export-oriented economy benefits from weakness in the yen because it makes Japanese-made goods appear “cheaper” to foreigners. Despite that economic truism, Japanese policymakers still get uncomfortable when their currency falls too sharply or consistently.

To that point, we saw some clear “verbal intervention” from high-level Japanese officials last night. Prime Minister Kishida noted that “excessive” currency moves are “undesirable” and that policymakers will continue to monitor FX moves “closely” and with “a high sense of urgency.” In addition, BOJ Governor Ueda noted that it’s important for FX moves to “move stably, reflecting fundamentals”, though in this case, you could argue that the ongoing weakness in the yen reflects the fundamentals of a large yield spread between the two countries that is unlikely to narrow any time soon.

Separately, PM Kishida revealed the outlines of a budget involving a sharp increase in defense spending, as well as tax breaks for semiconductors, EV batteries, and biotechnology. The market impact of the proposed budget, at least on the yen, has been limited.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis USD/JPY Daily Chart

USDJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_09_25

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the charts, USD/JPY remains by far the most bullish of the major yen crosses. After testing its near-term bullish trend line in the middle of last week, USD/JPY has seen a strong bounce over the last two sessions and the pair is now testing the high from last November near 148.80. If this level is broken, there’s little in the way of technical resistance until closer to last October’s high near 152.00, though a clean breakout here may be enough to convince Japanese policymakers to stop threatening and start actually intervening in the market before USD/JPY reaches that level.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EURJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_09_25

Source: TradingView, StoneX

One reason to potentially hold off on outright intervention is the performance of some of the yen crosses. As the chart above shows, EUR/JPY has lost all of its upside momentum over the last seven weeks, merely moving sideways in the upper-150s over that period. For now, the near-term technical bias remains neutral, with a break below key support at 157.00 needed to tip the short-term scales in favor of the bears. Meanwhile, a clean move above 160.00 would signal that the technical uptrend has resumed and clear the way for another leg higher from here.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_09_25

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Compared to USD/JPY or EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY is yet weaker still, with prices actually forming a near-term bearish channel over the past six weeks. Last week’s sharp drop through the 50-day EMA points to elevated odds of another leg lower from here, with bears turning their eyes toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2023 rally below 180.00 as the next logical support level to target.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Japanese yen GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY Technical Analysis Intervention

Latest market news

Dollar continues to rise, tracking bond yields higher
Today 05:17 PM
EUR/USD Outlook Darkens as Dollar goes from Strength to Strength - Currency Pair of the Week
Today 04:00 PM
Cisco to buy Splunk: What you need to know about the Cisco-Splunk deal
Today 03:29 PM
US Dollar Fresh 2023 Highs as Yields Drive the DXY Trade
Today 02:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 25, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks fall on persistent concerns over higher rates for longer
Today 12:23 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 13, 2023 03:19 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Japanese Yen Short-Term Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes Breakout on FOMC / BoJ
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    June 13, 2023 02:25 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Lying in Wait
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      June 9, 2023 03:17 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Japanese Yen Short-Term Outlook: USD/JPY Ripper Eyes May / 2023 Highs
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        May 16, 2023 05:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.