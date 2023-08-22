Japanese Yen Analysis: Will USD/JPY Break its Short-Term Range?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 12:45 PM
0 views
japan_08
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Takeaways

  • US yields continue their relentless march higher while Japanese 10-year yields remain mired well below 1.00%.
  • USD/JPY is holding steady near its highest levels of the year, with traders watching the well-defined short-term range from 145.00-146.60.
  • A bullish breakout would open the door for a rally into the upper-140s, though the risk of intervention to strengthen the yen would rise with every tick higher.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis

When it comes to the US dollar broadly (and against the Japanese yen in particular), the major driving force for exchange rates lately has been bond yields. Yesterday, the benchmark 10-year treasury yield closed above 4.30% for the first time since the depths of the GFC back in 2009, and the more monetary policy sensitive 2-year treasury yield is testing 17-year highs of its own above 5.00%.

Meanwhile, despite a wishy-washy Bank of Japan attempt to loosen the 0.5% cap on its 10-year bonds last month, the 10-year Japanese government bond is still yielding a paltry 0.67%, presenting a clear (and widening) interest rate differential on either side of the Pacific. As long as the US economy continues to post surprising growth and the Japanese economy remains stuck in the proverbial mud, this interest rate differential will continue to support strength in the greenback relative to the yen.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_fundamental_analysis_economic_calendar_20230822

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, USD/JPY has carved out a well-defined short-term range between previous-resistance-turned-support at 145.00 and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 146.60. With today’s pullback, the pair remains solidly in the middle of that range, leaving the short-term outlook neutral, but given the clear uptrend and ever-widening yield differential, the technical bias remains for a bullish breakout in the coming days.

If we do see a bullish breakout, the next levels of technical resistance to watch will be the November high near 149.00 and the October peak above 151.00, though it is worth noting that the risk of BOJ intervention will rise with every tick higher above 147.00. Meanwhile, a downside break of 145.00 support could point to a deeper retracement toward the mid-143.00s before support emerges.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Interest rates BoJ

Latest market news

Cross-currency swap explained: definition, calculation and example
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Nvidia optimism & easing treasury yields lift stocks
Today 01:14 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 22, 2023
Today 12:06 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
Today 08:31 AM
GBP/USD, DAX: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:10 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:50 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY: Upside limited in absence of renewed US bond bloodbath
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:05 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 17, 2023 11:05 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 16, 2023 11:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.