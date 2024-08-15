Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Regains 148.00 – Can the Carry Trade Revive?

A confirmed break above the 149.50 barrier on USD/JPY could open the door for a steeper bounce toward the 50% retracement near 152.00 next

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 15, 2024 2:01 PM
japan_05
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Key Points

  • From the biggest rise in retail sales since April 2022 to a much-needed decline in initial jobless claims, traders are now more reassured that the US economy is not tipping into recession, at least any time soon.
  • If the US economy continues to outperform the rest of the developed world, traders will likely continue to invest in the US, potentially leading to a revival of the USD/JPY carry trade.
  • A confirmed break above the 149.50 barrier on USD/JPY could open the door for a steeper bounce toward the 50% retracement near 152.00 next

All across the good ol’ US of A, economically savvy observers were celebrating this morning’s run of strong data. From the biggest rise in retail sales since April 2022 to a much-needed decline in initial jobless claims, traders are now more reassured that the US economy is not tipping into recession, at least any time soon.

One entity that is almost certainly NOT celebrating today’s US data though is the Bank of Japan. The big 15bps surge in 2-year Treasury bond yields has revived talk of the so-called USD/JPY “Carry Trade,” where traders borrow yen (paying the attendant near-zero interest rate in Japan) and buy higher-yielding US assets. The Bank of Japan sought to disrupt this trade and put a floor under the value of its currency repeatedly over the last couple of years through a combination of direct intervention in the FX market and a long-awaited interest rate increase.

After the big drop in USD/JPY throughout July and the first half of August, it looked like the BOJ had accomplished its goal, but if the US economy continues to outperform the rest of the developed world, traders will likely continue to invest in the stars and stripes, potentially leading to a revival of the carry trade.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_08152024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY has seen an impressive recovery this week, bursting back above 148.00 resistance on the back of this morning’s strong US data. However, the pair is now testing a key short-term resistance level near 149.50, where a bearish trend line meets the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August drop.

With no major US (or Japanese) economic data set for release ahead of the weekend, a near-term pullback toward 148.00 may be in the cards, but as long as 148.00 holds as support, there’s potential for more substantial gains in USD/JPY. A confirmed break above the 149.50 barrier could open the door for a steeper bounce toward the 50% retracement near 152.00 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis BoJ Carry Trade

Latest market news

2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bitcoin_100USD
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Japanese Flag
    The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 07:00 AM
        japan_04
        USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 23, 2024 08:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.