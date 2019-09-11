Market Brief FX Subdued Ahead of ECB Tomorrow US Indices Rally Across the Board

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 11, 2019 4:09 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The aussie was the strongest major currency and the loonie was the weakest as PM Trudeau called for an election on October 21, introducing an element of political uncertainty into the currency. For more on today’s moves and the outlook for major currencies moving forward, today’s articles on GBP/USD and USD/CHF.
  • US data: August PMI came in at +1.8% y/y, above expectations of a +1.7% reading. Continued solid inflation readings have caused traders to cut back the odds of a 50bps “double” rate cut from the Fed next week, though a 25bps cut looks like a done deal at this point.
  • Separately, President Trump met with his advisors to discuss a possible capital gains tax cut.
  • Tomorrow’s ECB decision will be the week’s marquee event – see our full preview here!
  • Commodities: Oil fell around -2.5% on the day while gold edged higher after four straight days of selling.

  • US indices traded higher across the board, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way.
  • Utilities (XLU) and Materials (XLB) were the strongest major sector on the day, while REITs (XLRE) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • A couple of retailers rallied on no company-specific news: J.C. Penney Company (JCP) tacked on 25% today, while embattled Overstock.com (OSTK) gained 7%.
    • All was not well for retailers though as GameStop (GME) lost -10% after reporting worse-than-expected earnings.
    • RH (RH) rallied 5% on better-than-expected earnings figures.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:18 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:04 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:52 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 25, 2023 11:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.