Mexican inflation expected to heat up

April 7, 2021 12:09 PM
0 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico’s inflation data for March is expected to tick higher when the print is released tomorrow morning.  The headline Inflation Rate is expected to increase from 0.63% to 0.83% MoM and the annualized rate is expected to increase from 3.76% in February to 4.67% in March.   A few hours afterwards, the Minutes from the March 25th Bank of Mexico (Banxico) interest rate meeting will be released.  At that meeting, the central bank left rates unchanged at 4.0% as expected, however members said they felt inflation will be slightly higher than previously forecast.  Mexico’s annual inflation for the first half of March was 4.12%, however Banxico targets 3%.  If tomorrow’s inflation data is much higher than expected, will the central bank be forced to raise rates at their next meeting after a long easing cycle?  Since the March 25th meeting the Mexican Peso has strengthened vs the US Dollar, as USD/MXN fell from 20.9548 down to yesterday’s lows of 20.1410.

What is the time of day to trade forex?

USD/MXN has been moving lower in a descending wedge since the Spring of 2020.  On February 18th, the pair broke higher and pushed its way through the 200 Day Moving Average on March 4th, near 21.20.  USD/MXN reached a high of 21.6355 on March 8th, just below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the April 6th, 2020 highs to the January 21st low near 21.9351.  The inability of price to overcome this retracement level, as well as, hold above the 200 Day Moving Average indicates the bounce out of the wedge may have been corrective. 

Market chart USD to MXN. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, after breaking out of the wedge, USD/MXN formed a head and shoulders pattern and broke below the neckline on April 1st.  After a few attempts to break back above, price failed and moved lower.  The price target for a head and shoulders pattern is the distance from the head to the neckline, added to the point where the neckline is broken. In this case it is near 18.9325!  However, price must first break through the confluence of support from the January lows and the top downward sloping trendline of the long-term wedge (see daily chart) near 19.5491.  The next level of support is the psychological round number at 19.00.  Resistance is back at the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern, near 20.4046.  The next level of resistance is the top of the right shoulder near 20.9696, and then the 200 Day Moving Average near 20.9959  (see daily chart), which confluences with the psychological round number resistance at 21.000. 

Chart analysis shows USD/MXN: a sign Mexican inflation to rise. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As Banxico is concerned about a rise in near-term inflation, tomorrow’s inflation data will be closely watched by traders.  If it is much stronger than expected, USD/MXN may continue moving lower.  If the inflation data is weaker, bears may be looking to take advantage of a bounce and continue pushing the pair lower.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Forex MXN Inflation Trade Ideas

Latest market news

NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
Today 02:18 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise despite inflation & spending rising
Today 01:02 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 31, 2023
Today 12:52 PM
EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
Today 05:22 AM
USD/JPY: deflation tamed but not defeated, keeping BOJ on sidelines
Today 04:19 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

jobs_02
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:18 PM
    interest_rates_02
    EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:22 AM
      japan_05
      USD/JPY key reversal day forms – but is it significant?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 12:45 AM
        Research
        Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 28, 2023 02:07 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.