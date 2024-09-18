Nikkei 225 bulls and bears wage war, explosive move incoming?

Nikkei futures look like a market where bulls and bears are waging war, all while the price continues to coil up within a symmetrical triangle, waiting for a potential explosive break.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 18, 2024 2:32 AM
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Price action in Nikkei 225 futures tells a tale of battling bulls and bears
  • Downside risks look more apparent given momentum, volume signals
  • On alert for a breakout as price coils in ever narrowing range
  • Nikkei 225 has been strongly correlated with USD/JPY movements recently

A battle is underway

Nikkei futures look like a market where bulls and bears are waging war, all while the price continues to coil up within a symmetrical triangle, waiting for a potential explosive break.

The sizeable wicks on the daily candles suggests the collective market hasn’t made up its mind yet, although having entered the triangle from above, the inclination is that directional risks are biased lower. It’s also noteworthy that down days are often accompanied by stronger volumes, suggesting bears marginally have the upper hand. RSI (14) and MACD continue to generate bearish signals on momentum.

Fed interpretation important

While I see more downside risk than upside, I’m not wedded to the view. Depending on what the Fed does with interest rates, and the subsequent reaction in the Japanese yen, the picture could easily change. My gut feel is the yen will be more influential on Japanese stocks than the lead from Wall Street, so that will help determine the higher probability setup.

A 50-pointer from the Fed would likely create downside pressure on USD/JPY, amplifying headwinds for the Nikkei. A 25-pointer would likely do the opposite. Over the past four weeks, Nikkei futures have had a correlation coefficient score with USD/JPY of 0.85 on a daily timeframe.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Trade ideas

Nikkei Sep 18 2024

If we see a downside break of the triangle, 35120 is the first level of note. Below that, 33750 has been respected on numerous occasions in recent years, making that a potential target.

If we were to see the price break out of the triangle on the topside, 36875 has acted as both support and resistance recently. Beyond that, the former uptrend will provide a test with a break above that opening the door for a potential move to the 50 and 200-day moving averages.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 APAC session Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
Today 01:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
December 13, 2024 07:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_03
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Fed’s dovish disappointment sees Japanese markets take flight
By:
David Scutt
September 19, 2024 02:42 AM
    japan_06
    Nikkei 225 bulls and bears wage war, explosive move incoming?
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 18, 2024 06:32 AM
      japan_10
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng show signs of life at their lows
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 17, 2024 04:25 AM
        ASX 200 futures reach a record high, Nikkei tussles with its 200 EMA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 16, 2024 10:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.