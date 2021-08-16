Nikkei slumps despite Japanese GDP rebound

August 16, 2021 1:23 AM
5 views
Japanese Flag
Key Asian equity indices are mostly trading lower today, likely in some part a delayed response to Friday's University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment that declined by 11.0pt to 70.2, the lowest level since 2011 on concerns over the virus's resurgence. 

Also playing a part in today's falls, evidence that slowing global demand and rising delta cases are hindering the reopening of the Chinese economy as activity data released earlier today was significantly weaker than expected. 

Retail sales increased by 8.5% in July, well below the 12.1% rise viewed in June. Industrial production increased 6.4% versus the median estimate of 7.9% and well below Junes 8.3% rise. The unemployment rate rose to 5.1% from 5.0% in June. 

All of this has overshadowed preliminary Q2 Japanese GDP data released this morning, which showed a stronger than expected annualized gain of 1.3%. Robust private consumption helped the Japanese economy avoid slipping back into recession following its -3.9% fall in Q1. 

However, with virus cases also rising sharply in Japan, the Nikkei 225 has been caught up in the downdraft of negative sentiment to be trading down -1.95% at 27740 as we go to press.

After reaching its highest level since 1990 in February this year, the Nikkei has spent the past six months correcting the strong run higher, within a trend channel viewed on the chart below.

Horizontal support is viewed at 27,000, however, should that level break, there is room for the decline to extend towards trend channel support near 26,000, which is the medium-term buying level. 

Aware that if the Nikkei breaks and closes above trend channel resistance at 28,900, it would signal the correction is complete, and the uptrend has resumed.


Nikkei Daily Chart




Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of 16th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Indices Nikkei

Latest market news

EUR/USD holds 1.10 ahead of CPI and GDP: European open – 31st July 2023
Today 04:37 AM
WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 02:20 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 31st July 2023
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.