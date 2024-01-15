NZD/USD breakdown a sign soft landing euphoria may have run its course?

As a high beta play on the global economy, the NZD/USD may be signaling downside risks are growing in other cyclical assets.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 5:42 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • NZD/USD tumbled sharply on Monday on the back of no major news
  • The pair closed at the lowest level in a month, breaking uptrend support in the process
  • As a high beta play on the global economy, the Kiwi may be signaling downside risks are growing in other cyclical assets

NZD/USD has closed at the lowest level in a month, breaking the uptrend it’s been in since the Federal Reserve meeting in November where it signalled an end to interest rate increases for this cycle. With most cyclical assets remaining at elevated levels, does the Kiwi’s breakdown signal that soft landing hopes are now entirely priced in, only leaving room for disappointment? As a high beta play on the global economy, it’s a pair to keep on the radar, especially if you like to dabble in emerging market names or the Australian dollar.

NZD/USD slices through uptrend from November

The breakdown in NZD/USD on Monday can be seen on the daily chart below, sliding more than 0.7% in what was an otherwise quiet session to close at lows not seen since before the Fed policy pivot announced at the December FOMC meeting. Some commentators cited disappointment over the decision from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) who refrained from lowering its medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate for one year wholesale money on Monday, disappointing expectations for a 10bps drop relative to a month earlier.

A sign soft landing trades are becoming exhausted?

Perhaps it was the catalyst – AUD/USD fell, albeit by a lesser margin – but you have to question what impact it would have had on China’s overall economic trajectory? The MLF was already cut in August and there have been numerous other stimulus measures announced since, yet China’s economy isn’t exactly shooting the lights out. China’s data dump released on Wednesday, including not only monthly information on retail sales, industrial output, fixed asset investment and unemployment but also China’s 2023 GDP growth rate will likely underline that point.

Rather, I wonder if the Kiwi’s breakdown is a sign the soft landing narrative that has powered risk assets higher since mid-October may have run its course, needing reality to now deliver on those lofty expectations.

The NZD/USD move certainly doesn’t come across as domestically driven with traders barely batting an eyelid on Tuesday to data showing a significant improvement in business confidence in the fourth quarter, according to the NZIER survey. Net confidence among respondents surged from -52% to -2% with reported capacity utilisation lifting nearly four percentage points to 91.4%. Those numbers don’t scream the New Zealand economy is falling off a cliff. It says the Kiwi move was almost certainly offshore driven.

NZD/USD carrying downside momentum 

While some traders will be willing to sell the uptrend break, it may pay to see whether NZD/USD can break .6185, a level it has now bounced off on a couple of occasions, including on Monday. Other than the 50-day moving average, there’s not a lot of visible support below .6185 until you get to .6105, a level the price tagged on four consecutive days during December. A stop above .6185 or .6210 would provide protection for those considering shorts, depending on your entry level. From a momentum perspective, both RSI and MACD suggest downside is in the ascendency.

nzdusd jan 16

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: NZD USD FX Fed Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Yesterday 07:31 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    NZ dollar takes flight as RBNZ strike a hawkish tone (NZD/USD, AUD/NZD)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 29, 2023 02:12 AM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 31, 2023 10:28 PM
        Board of currencies
        The top 10 most volatile currency pairs in 2023
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 26, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.