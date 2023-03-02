Oil patch: becoming more bullish

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 2, 2023 12:34 PM
2 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Our oil team argue that the entire oil complex will move into more bullish territory with Russian supply constrained, demand robust, and positive technical factors.

Fundamentals strengthening

  • This month Russia announced that it plans to increase diesel exports, but Russian diesel is still finding its way onto global markets, despite the European Union’s imposition of an oil product ban on 5th February.
  • Exports of diesel from Russia and the Baltic regions to Europe are being hard hit, falling by around 60% month-on-month in February, after exporting just one million barrel per day of diesel to Europe in January
  • Around 12 million barrels per day of Russian diesel still cannot be tracked. We believe that up to 8 million barrels per day of Russian diesel is being imported by Turkey, with another 1.5 million barrels per day placed in long-term storage, perhaps to be blended with other middle distillates before future sale to tight European markets
  • Industry observers suspect that the missing Russian diesel will find its way to Europe after being re-routed to facilities in the Middle East. Nonetheless, Russia will struggle to raise its diesel exports as planned, despite this re-routing and strong demand from China
  • Robust European economies, structural tightness in European diesel markets, constrained supply, and planned refinery maintenance works, all continue to provide profitable arbitrage opportunities for sellers east of Suez
  • However, Russian oil product exports to Asia in the so-called ‘dark fleet’ will not be easy or cheap to deliver, given historically high levels of tanker usage and the practical difficulty of re-directing traffic
  • Tanker miles are reaching record levels; tanker rates have dropped, but we do not expect this to last if East of Suez demand for Russian barrels persists in the spring

Technicals supportive

  • Technical factors continue to hold back oil prices: dollar strength, rising interest rates, political risk, building inventories
  • Benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price hit $79.9 per barrel last week, approaching the 150-day moving average previously crossed several times this year, but without breaking upwards
  • Diesel prices also remain below the 150-day moving average with no support for an upward move at present. Supplies of diesel have been building, and physical markets remain weak – both untypical for this time or year
  • Near-term futures contracts for crude oil are in contango, with futures prices above spot prices. Contango is a situation where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price. Rising global inventories explain this position
  • Longer-term futures contracts for crude oil are in backwardation, with futures prices below spot prices. Backwardation occurs when the current price is higher than prices trading in the futures market. This is caused by a shortage of the commodity in the spot market
  • Diesel futures remain in backwardation, making fixed-price contracts more attractive to consumers
  • Strength in the prices for refined products with respect to crude oil continues to point to refining bottlenecks and an upcoming maintenance season
  • Refiners prospective profitability rose, indicated by a widening ‘crack spread’, reflecting the difference between crude oil input prices and the output price for major refined products like diesel and gasoline
  • Gasoline cracks also gained by over 20% week-over-week

Oil market analysis by Harry Altham and Alex Hodes

Contact: [email protected] and [email protected]

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 06:32 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    A Fall Correction?
    By:
    Paul Walton
    October 5, 2023 05:13 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 5, 2023 04:57 PM
        Research
        Major sell-off in Oil, Nasdaq rallies as bond yields fall
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 4, 2023 04:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.