Once again, Canada blows away jobs estimates

February 10, 2023 10:46 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

Canada released the Employment Change for January, and the results were stellar.  The Canadian economy added 150,000 new jobs in January vs an expectation of 15,000 and a December print of 69,200. What adds to the strength of this data is that 121,100 of the jobs were full-time jobs vs 28,900 part-time jobs.  We should note that December’s prints were revised lower, however they were still much stronger than the estimates.  The Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5% vs 5.1% expected.  In addition, Average Hourly Earnings fell to 4.5% YoY vs 4.7% YoY in December.

The Employment Change results should lead one to question the estimates for this data.  In October, the actual print of 119,300 blew away estimates, similar to today's print.  In December, the expectation was for -10,000 jobs, while the actual print was 84,500.  This print was revised lower today to 70,900, however it is still well above the -10,000 estimate.  And for January, the print was 150,000 vs an estimate of 15,000.  Therefore, estimates going forward need to be taken with a grain of salt as economists seem to be having difficulty estimating the Employment Change.

USD/CAD sold off initially after the data was released as markets think that the strong jobs data means more rate hikes are ahead.

15 Minute USD/CAD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD had formed a head and shoulders pattern off the highs of October 13th at 1.3978 and broke the neckline convincingly on November 10th near 1.3496.  Price moved lower but failed to reach the target for the head and shoulders pattern near 1.3030, holding support at 1.3226.  USD/CAD then retraced 61.8% of October 2022 highs to the November 15th, 2022 lows, forming a flag pattern.  The target for the flag pattern is near 1.2960.  Price broke out of the flag pattern on December 22nd, 2022 and moved below the 50 Day Moving Average on January 9th.  However since then, despite today’s strong payroll data, USD/CAD has been trading in a range between 1.3267 and 1.3521.

Daily USD/CAD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, one can better see the range that the USD/CAD has been in since early January.  If the pair continues to move lower, first support is at the lows of February 2nd at 1.3262.  Below there, price can fall to a confluence of support at the 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) and the lows of November 15th, 2022, between 1.3223 and 1.3233, and then the psychological round number support level of 1.3000. However, if price bounces and remains in the range, the first resistance is at the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.3489 (see daily).  Above there,  price can move to Friday’s high of 1.3476, then the highs from January 18th at 1.3521.

240 Minute USD/CAD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the strong Canadian Employment data, traders may be wondering if the BOC will hike rates again sooner rather than later.  This idea sent USD/CAD lower.  However, the pair still hasn’t broken out of its recent range.  It may have to wait until Tuesday’s US CPI print to determine the next direction for the pair.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex jobs report USD/CAD

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

channel_03
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:48 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 27, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 11:56 AM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      AUD/USD defies bears a breakout once again: Asian Open – 27/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:52 PM
        stocks_05
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 26, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:47 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.