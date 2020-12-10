Qualcomm and AMD slightly different stories

Qualcomm's and AMD's, the two giant chipmakers, share prices have been robust in the past few months, but they now technically look slightly different ...

December 10, 2020 10:13 PM
Day trader looking at trading screens
Qualcomm (QCOM): Cautiously Bullish


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On Thursday, Qualcomm (QCOM) lost about 5% in after-hours trading, as Bloomberg reported that Apple has begun building its own cellular modem for its future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm. Though some analysts pointed out that Apple is less likely to be 5G modem-ready by the next iPhone launch in September.

On a daily chart, Qualcomm's (QCOM) technical outlook remains bullish but caution should be taken. It has retreated after reaching the upper boundary of a bullish channel drawn from July, while the relative strength index shows bearish divergence. This suggests that a pull-back may be due, however as long as the bullish channel holds, Qualcomm's uptrend remains intact. The level at $140 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $161 and $171 respectively.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Gathering Upside Momentum

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

According to video game platform Steam's survey, the share of its customers using AMD CPU processor rose to 26.51% in November, compared with less than 20% in March.

From a technical point of view, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is gathering more upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. The previous bearish signal formed on September 2 appears to be faded, as it has formed a double-bottom pattern afterwards and has now broken above a declining trend line. The level at $82.30 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $100.00 and $107.20 respectively.

