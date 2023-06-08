Secondary market: definition, types and examples

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
June 8, 2023 3:15 AM
53 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Stocks and bonds trade on primary and secondary markets. Most retail traders have access to the latter. Let’s take an in-depth look at secondary markets.

What is the secondary market?

The secondary market is where investors can buy and sell securities between each other, rather than the issuing entity. It’s secondary to the primary market, where stocks and bonds are sold for the first time by issuers to investors.

In a primary market, the issuers can set their own prices. But in the secondary market, prices are driven by supply and demand. For example, if traders believe in the future of a company and buy its stock, its share price will rise.

Secondary market stocks

Who trades on the secondary market?

Entities and individuals that trade on the secondary market include:

  1. Retail investors
  2. Brokers
  3. Financial intermediaries – such as trading providers
  4. Institutions – such as insurance companies, banks and mutual funds

What instruments trade on the secondary market?

The instruments that trade on secondary markets include equities – such as shares and exchange traded funds (ETFs) – as well as fixed-income instruments, such as bonds.

While commodities and forex also trade in public marketplaces, they’re not classed as secondary markets given that there’s no primary issuance.

How does the secondary equity market work?

A secondary market works through various platforms and marketplaces, which gives the shareholders of a company – whether they’re individuals or institutions – the chance to sell the shares to another investor.

Usually, investors in the primary market can’t liquidate their positions in the secondary market immediately. There’s often what’s known as a ‘lockup period’ before transactions can occur – typically of 90 or 180 days.

The secondary market serves a few vital purposes:

  1. Accessibility – retail traders and investors can trade shares not just institutions
  2. Liquidity – trading shares is easier and faster in secondary markets given the greater number of participants
  3. Transparency – all transactions on the secondary market are stored in order books, making them visible to other market participants
  4. Accountability – public companies have to disclose information about their earnings and finances

Is a stock exchange a secondary market?

Yes, a stock exchange is a secondary market. These are the public marketplaces for buying and selling the shares of companies, as well as ETFs.

Examples include New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Buying and selling shares on the secondary market

You’d buy or sell shares on the secondary market based on your prediction of whether a stock will rise or fall in value.

  • You buy, or go long, if you think that a share price will rise
  • You sell, or go short, if you think that a share price will fall

You can open a trading account with FOREX.com to take a position on stocks via CFDs. Alternatively, you can open a risk-free demo account to build your confidence with virtual funds first.

What is the secondary market for bonds?

The secondary market for bonds is where contracts are bought and sold between investors through brokers, without the issuer’s involvement.

Although it works in much the same way as stocks, the difference is in the factors that impact their pricing.

While bond prices and yields fluctuate in line with supply and demand, the contracts have fixed principals (initial investment) and coupon rates (interest paid at fixed intervals throughout the contract’s maturity). So, generally bonds are less volatile than stocks unless rates change.

If interest rates rise, the price of bonds on the secondary market usually falls, as newer issues come with greater incentives for investing – decreasing the demand for the older bonds. This is known as interest rate risk. The longer the duration of a bond, the more sensitive its price is to changes in interest rates, as there is a greater chance it will be exposed to the risk.

Conversely, if rates fall, the price of bonds on the secondary market will usually rise, as the higher interest rates become more attractive.

How are bonds traded on the secondary market?

Most bonds on the secondary market will be traded through exchanges, and facilitated by stockbrokers and banks.

As bonds are essentially loans from investors to governments or corporations, when the contracts are traded on the secondary market, all the terms of the agreement are transferred from the original holder to the new buyer.

The transactions will be recorded so that the issuer can keep track of who they owe capital to.

Why should a bond issuer care about secondary market liquidity?

When bonds trade on the secondary market, issuers should still pay attention given it is a direct indicator of confidence in their ability to repay their loans.

A bond that is trading below its intrinsic value on the secondary market means that there are doubts about the issuers’ ability to uphold their obligations. This can make it more difficult for the issuer to refinance at better terms with banks or other lenders, and secure loans in the future.

Apart from those more direct impacts, a lower bond price can impact a company or government’s reputation.

For example, the UK government announced plans to cut tax in September 2022 as part of its trickle-down economics policies. In theory, this should have increased investment in UK bonds as yields would need to be raised too.

But the credit agency Moody’s stated that the unfunded tax cuts were credit negative and would permanently weaken the UK’s debt affordability. The market sentiment soured and forced the UK government to abandon its plans.

Related tags: Stocks Equities Insights

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:30 AM
Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
Today 05:47 AM
USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
Today 04:46 AM
USD/JPY: weakening upstream inflation pressures bad news for bears
Today 02:20 AM
Gold probes the 200-day EMA ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 13/09/2023
Yesterday 10:09 PM
Pre-CPI US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Instacart IPO
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Yesterday 01:30 PM
    channel_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 12, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:36 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Adobe earnings impact ADBE stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 08:53 AM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 11, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 11, 2023 12:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.