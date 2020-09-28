Silver Intraday Technical Rebound in Sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 28, 2020 10:45 PM
1 views
trading floor
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Spot silver bounced 3.4% on Monday, after plunging 14.6% last week, as the U.S. dollar took a breath. Market sentiment was also lifted by a 3-day rebound in the three major U.S. stock indices.


The stabilization of silver price looks set to continue as investors turn their focus on Wednesday’s U.S. ADP private jobs data and Friday's non-farm payrolls report.


From a technical point of view, spot silver is extending its technical rebound as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has advanced further after breaking above a bearish channel, while the relative strength index shows bullish divergence. The level at $22.50 might be considered as the nearest support, with prices trending to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $24.43 and $25.28 respectively. Alternatively, losing $22.50 would suggesting that the next support at $21.65 may be challenged again.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags:

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.