United Utilities shares supported by a rising trend line

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 24, 2020 10:13 PM
3 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
United Utilities, a water company, announced that 1H underlying profit after tax dropped 16.0% on year to 174 million pounds and underlying operating profit slid 18.5% to 319 million pounds on revenue of 894 million pounds, down 4.4%. The company proposed an interim dividend of 14.41p per share, up from 14.20p per share in the prior-year period.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is supported by a rising trend line in place since February 2018. A potential inverted Head & Shoulders pattern is taking shape. However, the 50WMA started to flatten out. Readers may consider the potential for opening Long positions above key support at 830p with 950p and 981p as targets. Alternatively, a break below the long term rising trend line would call for a reversal down trend towards 752p and 685p. 

Chart of United Utilities Shares Supported Produced By A Rising Trend Line. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

 
Related tags: Equities UK

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Today 02:52 AM
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Yesterday 06:51 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
Yesterday 05:03 PM
Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:15 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 01:28 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 25, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:39 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 24, 2023 12:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.