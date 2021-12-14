US Dollar flying high as stocks pullback

December 14, 2021 4:37 PM
13 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies.  With the selloff today in stocks on Tuesday, the DXY is moving higher as well.

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a continuation triangle on Monday and pressed against resistance at the top trendline of the long term upward sloping triangle.  Tuesday, the DXY closed above that trendline and could be on its way to new highs for the year at 96.94.  The only level in the way is horizontal resistance at 96.65.  Above the highs, the DXY could make it to the double bottom target on the longer-term timeframe near 97.75  (see vertical blue line on left of DXY chart below).  Note that there is a confluence of resistance at 97.73/97.82 consisting of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, as well as, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th highs to the November 30th lows. Support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.38, the 50 Day Moving Average at 96.24 and the upward trendline of the triangle near 96.10.

20211214 dxy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What will inflation look like in 2022?  See our inflation outlook!

With the Bank of Canada meeting out of the way, there is only the US Dollar side of the equation to concerned about this week, as the Fed meetings on Wednesday.  With the bid in the DXY, the index is helping to lift USD/CAD.  The pair closed at its highest level in 2021 on Tuesday, near 1.2855 and broke out of a Cup-and-Handle formation. Three levels of horizontal sit above at previous highs of 1.2896, 2021 highs at 1.2949 and long-term horizontal resistance at 1.2990.  Horizontal support and the 50-Day Moving Average are near 1.2740 and then the December 8th lows and horizontal support near 1.2600/1.2610.

20211214 usdcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

Interestingly enough, the RBNZ doesn’t meet this week either.  (RBNZ, BOC, and RBA are the only major central banks not to meet this week). The US Dollar made new yearly highs vs the Kiwi on Wednesday as NZD/USD made new yearly lows at 0.6735.  The pair has plenty of room to fall from here on the daily timeframe, as the next level of support isn’t until the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of February 25th at 0.6531. (As of the time of this writing, NZD/USD is sitting a few pips below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is 0.6749.)  If the US Dollar selloffs, NZD/USD could move higher.   Horizontal resistance is at 0.6860, then a confluence of additional horizontal resistance and the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.6985.  The 200-Day Moving Average is at 0.7052.

20211214 nzdusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NZD/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

As inflation surges in the US, the US Dollar has made new 2021 highs, and new 2021 closing highs, vs some currencies.   In others, the US Dollar is near 2021 highs.  This strength could change depending on what the Fed does on Wednesday.  However, use the mentioned levels as guides as to where price may pause if there is a strong move in either direction.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY NZD USD USD/CAD

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 04:07 AM
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM
USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Nasdaq tumbles on higher bond yields
Yesterday 07:05 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock market correction may have long way to go
Yesterday 03:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:21 PM
    Downtrend arrow
    S&P 500 analysis: Stock market correction may have long way to go
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:42 PM
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:31 PM
        banks_03
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 07:35 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.