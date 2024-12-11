US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision

US Dollar rebounded off trend support early in the month with the bulls in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed. Battle lines drawn on the DXY weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Wednesday 12:08 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: USD Weekly Trade Levels (DXY)

  • US Dollar rebounds off trend support into December open- monthly opening-range in view
  • USD bulls face major event risk next week with Fed rate decision and PCE on tap
  • DXY resistance 107.49, 107.93-108.06 (key), 108.98– Support 105.78, 104.88-105.05 (key), ~103.96

The US Dollar is poised to mark a second weekly advance after rebounding off trend support into the monthly open. All eyes now fall on the FOMC rate decision next week with DXY poised for a breakout of the monthly range. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Price Chart – USD Weekly (DXY)

US Dollar Price Chart-USD Weekly-DXY Trade Outlook-USD Technical Forecast-12-11-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s US Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that DXY had broken the yearly opening-range highs and that, “From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 107.35 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.” The index ripped higher the following week to briefly register an intraday high at 108.07 before exhausting into the November close. The pullback rebounded off the median-line last week with DXY rallying nearly 1% since the start of December.

The monthly opening-range is being challenged here and the focus is on a breakout of this range in the days ahead. Initial resistance is eyed with the yearly high-week close at 107.49 and is backed again by key resistance at 107.93-108.06- a region 100% extension of the 2023 advance and the July high-week close (HWC). Note that this level converges on the 75% parallel over he next few weeks and a breach / close above is needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance toward the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 decline at 108.98.

Initial weekly support rests with the November weekly-reversal close at 105.78 and is backed by a more significant technical consideration at 104.88-105.05- a region defined by the July HWC, the February swing high, and the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range. A break / close below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered last month / threaten a larger correction towards subsequent objectives at the 52-week moving average, currently near ~103.96.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The US Dollar has rebounded off the median-line into the start of the month and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat for a larger correction is present while below the high-week close. The immediate focus is on a breakout of the December opening-range. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 108.06 needed to mark uptrend resumption.   

Keep in mind the FOMC interest rate decision is on tap next week with markets widely expecting another 25-basis point cut. We also get the Fed’s preferred inflationary gauge into the close of the week with US Personal Consumption Expenditures slated for Friday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest US Dollar Short-term Outlook for closer look at the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key US Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar- USD Key Data Releases-DXY Weekly- FOMC PCE next week-12-11-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: US Dollar USD DXY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Today 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Today 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

USA flag
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 03:47 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 10, 2024 07:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
        united_states_01
        US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 6, 2024 02:58 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.