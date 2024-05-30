USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams

I suspect we're seeing the early moves of a pullback of appetite for risk in general, which saw traders push Wall Street indices and gold lower on Wednesday thanks to weak treasury demand. And it seems to be paving the way for the next leg higher for the USD.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 29, 2024 6:59 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Weak demand for US 7-year treasuries sent Wall Street indices lower on Wednesday, on concerns that funding the US deficit will drive up yields alongside ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates. And that manifested with a higher US yields curve and a stronger USD, which enjoyed at strongest daily performance in over a month.

 

This week I have warned of a potential pullback on US indices, the Nikkei 225, gold, copper alongside a stronger US dollar. And so far, all boxes have been ticked. The question of course ifs whether this is a minor bump in the road or the beginning of something far more sinister.

20240530metals

Gold formed a daily dark-cloud cover and erased most of Tuesday’s gains to mark the 2-day low-liquidity rally as a dead-cat bounce. Yet the reward to risk for bears seems unfavourable around current prices as it hovers above Friday’s low. A similar pattern emerged on copper and silver remains supported beneath its record high. And as US futures held above key support levels, I suspect gold may hold above last week’s low, at least for now.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

 

Wall Street indices don’t look too happy at their highs

US index futures were lower overnight, although the S&P 500 E-mini saw a false break of last week’s low and the cash market held above the March high, with gap support nearby. And with the Nasdaq 100 E-mini holding above the March high, it seems support is on hand to prevent a strong follow through. For now at least.

 

But if there is a canary in the coalmine it could be found in the Dow Jones which fell for a fourth day. The Dow E-mini contract filled gap support, which again points to near-term support. But as the week develops, they could break lower if traders get nervous about a hot or sticky PCE inflation report, or simply selloff if one arrives on Friday. And that could make for a messy close as traders will presumably want to avoid weekend gap risk and stampede for the exit before Friday’s close, sending risk broadly lower.

20240530usfutures

 

 

US dollar technical analysis:

We're finally seeing the resurgence of the US dollar we've been waiting for, which reclaimed its throne as the strongest forex major on Wednesday. Trend support from the December low held perfectly for its third retest with today's bullish hammer. Wednesday's trade opened near the low of the day and closed near its high. Trading volume was the highest in nine days, and it was the strongest daily performance in a month. The daily close above 105 was the cherry on the cake and has earned the USD a place in my 'buy the dip' watchlist.

 

Take note of likely resistance around the 105.14 high-volume node and 102 handle. The 1-hour RSI (2) is also overbought, with prices just beneath resistance. But it seems more likely to break above it than not, which makes dips beneath it favourable for bullish setups.

20240530usd

 

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 09:50 – Japan’s foreigner bond, stock purchases
  • 10:00 – SNB board member Jordan speaks
  • 11:00 – NZ budget balance
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals, Capex
  • 12:00 – NZ annual budget release
  • 17:00 – Spanish CPI
  • 19:00 – European sentiment indicator
  • 22:30 – US Q1 GDP, PCE prices Q1, jobless claims
  • 22:30 – Canada average weekly earnings

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas Gold USD DXY Wall Street Nasdaq US 500 Dow Jones

Latest market news

USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
Today 07:37 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
Today 05:32 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
Today 05:10 PM
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
Today 03:47 PM
S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
Today 02:29 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:05 PM
    AUD/USD clings to key trendline heading into US inflation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 10, 2024 10:18 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 9, 2024 09:50 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 4, 2024 09:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.