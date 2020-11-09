Weaker JPY after Tankan Index

This morning, official data showed that Japan's November Tankan Index stood at -13 in November, above -28 expected and -26 the previous month.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, USD/JPY is rebounding and stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 103.15 as the nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 103.60 and a second one would be set at 103.80 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, USD/JPY is rebounding and stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 103.15 as the nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 103.60 and a second one would be set at 103.80 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:05 PM
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Yesterday 12:32 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
October 12, 2023 03:00 PM
October 11, 2023 10:38 AM