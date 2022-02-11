Yikes for hikes if the Fed move faster than expected

What began as ‘just another ripper inflation print’ quickly turned into panic of an emergency hike from the Fed. But just how realistic is that?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 10, 2022 9:08 PM
federal reserve stamp
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As my colleague Joe Perry pointed out, expectations for the Fed to hike by 50 bps at their March meeting rose to around 50% after CPI was released. Yet within hours of the print, traders had pushed the Fed Funds sharply lower to the point this probability rose to a high of 96%. Moreover, traders saw the probability of six 25 bps hikes by the Fed by December by the close of the Day.

20220211fedfundsFX

Traders began pricing in an emergency intermeeting hike

But, perhaps more interestingly, is that there were also murmurs that the Fed could be forced to hike rates ahead of the next meeting, with some even saying it could be today.

The February contract of the Fed Funds (which expires before the next Fed meeting) priced in a 30% chance of an emergency hike. And when that news did the rounds it seemed to provide investors with another reason to panic, forcing US equity futures down over 2% and the US dollar higher.

Whilst markets are not pricing this in with certainty the fact that they are pricing it in at all does raise a few eyebrows. And, as exciting as an emergency hike may be, there are a few considerations which means it needs to be approached with caution.

20220211fedfundseurdollars

Market reaction aside, an emergency hike may be less probable

Critics of the pending Fed hikes point out that raising rates won’t fix the supply-side disruptions that forced inflation rates up to eye-watering levels. And jumping the gun and hiking ahead of their next won’t fix that issue any quicker. But the Fed are at risk of losing credibility if they do act sooner, as it looks like a knee-jerk reaction to the realisation they have lost control. Moreover, they’re still purchasing assets and haven’t even begun tapering, so to hike now would make them look very weak indeed. Therefore, the odds favour a 50-bps hike at their March meeting and sweaty palms for Fed members leading up to it. Yet it is these lower probability events which can cause the biggest reactions, and therefore something for traders to prepare for, regardless.

An early hike could spark panic and weigh on commodity FX

We know that the Fed are going to be raising rates, but the next few days is about deciphering whether they will pull the trigger early, or not. If they do, it could cause widespread panic for markets and benefit the Japanese yen, and weigh particularly heavily on commodity currencies such as the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars. Put simply, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY are ones to watch for bearish setups if they Fed hike early.

20220211audjpyFX

Technically, AUD/JPY is a bit of a mess and not one we are too interested in for longs at present. A volatile 2-bar reversal occurred around the 83.75 high and momentum has since broken a lower timeframe, bullish trendline. If prices can stabilise and risk appetite improve, perhaps it can break back above the weekly R2 pivot around 82.30. Yet with sentiment likely to remain fragile, we’d prefer to fade into minor rallies up to 82.30, where a break below 82.70 likely marks a much deeper selloff.

USD/JPY is more appealing to bulls for a March hike

Yet it is not a clean cut with USD/JPY as gain safe haven flows whilst the dollar would be supported by said hikes. We’re currently bullish on USD/JPY on the premise that the Fed don’t hike early, but would revert to a neutral stance if they do.

20220211usdjpyFX

USD/JPY proved its YTD yesterday and remains in an uptrend on the daily chart. RSI (14) is confirming its recent move higher, although RSI (2) is overbought being above 90, which warns of near-term exhaustion over the short-term. We should also factor in that the weekly R3 and monthly R1 pivot points reside just above yesterday’s high so, unless we see immediate follow-through from bulls today the pair does appear at risk of a pullback from current levels. But if prices can break above 116.50 then we’ll remain bullish up to 117.00 and see how prices react from a long trendline projected form the 1998 high.

 

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Fed Fed Funds rate hike USD JPY AUD JPY

Latest market news

AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
Yesterday 10:03 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Gold
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets towards eighth winning week, but is the Fed saying too much?
Yesterday 06:07 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USBRL should reflect inflation for the US, statements from Fed officials, COPOM minutes, RTI, and economic agenda in Congress
Yesterday 04:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday – Dec 19, 2023
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:30 PM
    Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.09 – 1.10 Retest Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 18, 2023 03:01 PM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - Dec 18, 2023
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 18, 2023 12:00 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2023 01:44 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.