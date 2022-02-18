Appetite for risk perks up as US and Russian officials agree to meet

According to reports, a meeting between US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has been agreed for “late next week”.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 18, 2022 3:09 AM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The meeting is certainly a positive step towards a peaceful resolution, although Russia needs to manage to not invade Ukraine ahead of the meeting for it to remain valid. It would be a bad time, for example, for someone trip over their gun in the region and spark unintended consequences.

20220218golddashboardFX

Whilst we’re not yet sure who instigated the meeting, perhaps pressure from the US helped seal the deal. The US had been piling on the pressure, simultaneously calling out Russia’s false-flag whilst remaining adamant that they would invade ‘within days’. Separately, the Whitehouse has since confirmed that Joe Biden will host a call today with NATO allies.

At the very least the meeting appears to be a good delaying tactic from the West, and one that could take some of the sting out of the negative sentiment for markets. Safe-havens are moving lower in line with this positive step and gold has been knocked from its $1900 perch. But traders would be wise to remember this is a fluid situation and things can change quickly, so nothing should be taken for granted.

 

How to start gold trading

 

20220218goldFX2

We can see on gold’s 1-hour chart that its rally stalled around 1900, near the weekly R2 pivot point. It promptly fell around $12, broke an intraday bullish trendline but is now showing signs of stability around the daily pivot point and $1890. We suspect this level will hold initially at least and is likely to be a pivotal area for the remainder of the day. It sits around the midway point of support and resistance zones around 1880 and 1900, so could be of interest for intraday swing traders.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Commodities Trade Ideas Russia Gold XAU USD

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Today 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Today 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Today 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Today 02:36 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
Today 11:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:13 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    USD/CHF analysis: Does this head and shoulders have legs?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:53 AM
      Uptrend
      Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:00 AM
        Jobs
        NFP Preview: Could a Strong Jobs Report Put a December Fed Pause in Play?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 03:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.