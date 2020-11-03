Earnings Play Qualcomm

November 3, 2020 11:25 AM
Uptrend
On Wednesday, after market, Qualcomm (QCOM) is expected to report fourth quarter EPS of $1.19 compared to $0.78 last year on revenue of approximately $5.9 billion vs. $4.8 billion a year earlier. The company makes digital wireless communications equipment and on October 31st, Linksys and the Co introduced the first 5G and Wi-Fi 6 mobile Hotspot in Korea and Hong Kong.  

Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, Qualcomm's stock price is currently advancing within a short-term rising channel that began to form in August. The RSI is currently sitting over 50 and showing negative divergence. The pattern appears to be showing some weakness since price did not touch the upper trendline before finding support on the lower trendline. In the intermediate-term, price has been using the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as major support, and the lower trendline of the pattern is very close to the 50-day SMA. Since the bias remains bullish, price will probably hold above the 50-day SMA before continuing to rise towards to the record high of roughly 132.50. If price can breakout above 132.50, then the next target would be 152.75. On the other hand, if price breaks below the lower trendline and the 50-day SMA, it would be a bearish signal. Price would then likely decline to its 115.50 support level, where a bounce could occur. If price fails to be supported at 115.50, then price could slip further to the 108.00 level.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.