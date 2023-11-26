Gold, AUD/USD: Softer US dollar and bond yields provide window for upside

A softer US dollar has helped AUD/USD and gold push towards key technical levels, suggesting the near-term price performance may determine their longer-term trajectory as we head towards 2024.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 26, 2023 11:23 PM
gold_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The USD dollar index is facing its largest monthly decline since November 2022
  • Gold has been a benefactor, pushing back above $2000
  • AUD/USD is facing several key resistance levels following its recent bounce

A softer US dollar has helped AUD/USD and gold push towards key technical levels, suggesting the near-term price performance may determine their longer-term trajectory as we head towards 2024.

DXY on track for largest monthly decline in a year

One of the key features of markets in November has been the abrupt weakening of the US dollar index which has fallen over 3%, leaving it on track to record its largest decline since November last year. The DXY is also through its 200-day moving average, a potentially important development given the tendency to spend long periods above or below this level when it’s broken through previously.

dxy nov 27

Source: Refinitiv 

Gold staring down sellers above $2000

Combined with lower bond yields across the US curve, dollar weakness has contributed to a rebound in many liquid asset classes, especially those whose valuation is greatly influenced by relative yields and FX fluctuations, such as gold.

With the geopolitical backdrop providing an environment where tensons could escalate rapidly, it comes as no surprise to see pullbacks in gold have been shallow over the past month, seeing the price continually drifting back towards resistance above $2000.

While it has not had any success breaking cleanly through this level yet, with RSI continuing to trend higher, the 50-day moving average moving towards crossing the 200-day equivalent and the price continuing to attract buyers on uptrend support, you get the sense that we’re approaching a make-or-break moment for bullion when it comes to revisiting the highs struck earlier this year.

A clean break and close above $2008 would embolden bulls that further upside is likely, pointing to a potential push towards resistance located at $2048. Should resistance hold at $2008, a pullback towards $1985 would likely be the first port of call. Whichever way the price moves, a stop-loss order on the opposite side of $2008 would provide protection.

gold nov 27 1

AUD/USD likely to be driven by offshore factors

Like the gold price, the Australian dollar has been a beneficiary of US dollar weakness, seeing AUD/USD hit the highest level since early August, testing its 200-day moving average in the process. While Wednesday’s Australian monthly inflation indicator could create volatility, you get the sense that if the Aussie is going to see further upside, it will likely come from offshore factors such as a continuation of the rebound in the Chinese yuan or Japanese yen, or another leg lower for USD.

Looking at the economic calendar, Thursday looms large with Chinese PMI surveys for November arriving before the release of core PCE inflation in the United States. If there are two known events that could greatly influence the AUD/USD, those are the events to mark in the calendar.

US core PCE, China PMIs the key events to watch

On the Chinese PMIs, traders will want clarification on whether the surprise weakness reported in October was an anomaly or start of a new trend. Obviously, a strong outcome would normally benefit AUD/USD given its widely regarded as a China proxy pair. For the US core PCE, a similar undershoot on market expectations to what witnessed for the US consumer price inflation (CPI) report earlier this month would only enhance the view that the Fed’s fight against inflation is nearing its conclusion, an outcome that may spark further US dollar selling given it suffered its largest decline in a year following the CPI report. Alternatively, a surprise reacceleration in underlying inflation pressures, especially in services costs less housing, could spark a decent USD retracement higher.

You can see AUD/USD faces some decent resistance levels near-term, not only testing the 200-day moving average but also sellers who are likely to be lurking from .6600 onwards. Beyond there, AUD/USD faces downtrend resistance dating back to April 2022, currently found around .6665. Should AUD/USD not be able push higher, a retest of former horizontal resistance at .6520 is probable.

aud nov 27

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD USD Gold FX Commodities

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:28 PM
    united_states_03
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 04:30 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 01:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.