Michigan Consumer Sentiment worse than expected; Inflation components roughly in-line

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
November 11, 2022 5:05 PM
99 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The November preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was 54.7 vs an expectation of 59.5 and an October reading of 59.9. The current conditions component was much worse than expected at 57.8 vs an expectation of 64 and a prior reading of 65.6. The consumer expectations component was 52.7 vs an expectation of 56 and a prior reading of 56.5.  Yes, the headline number was ugly.

But after Thursday’s US CPI reading of 7.7% YoY vs an 8.0% YoY expectation, markets aren’t focused on the headline print.  It’s the inflation data that matters.  For the most part, the inflation data was in-line with expectations.  The 1-year preliminary inflation expectation was 5.1% vs a 5.1% expectation and a 5% reading in October.  The 5-year preliminary inflation expectation was 3% vs an expectation of 2.9% and a prior reading of 2.9%.  With 1-year inflation readings in-line, markets will turn their collective attention back to Thursday’s US CPI print, which caused the NASDAQ 100 to rally over 7% and USD/JPY to sell off 550 pips!

With the US bond market closed on Friday and the lack of new inflation data in the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, there was little follow through in the US Dollar after the release.   However, the US Dollar did continue its move lower into the US session as dollar bears continue to ride the wave.  EUR/USD had moved lower in an orderly channel from mid-February to September 28th, when the pair reached a low of 0.9536.  Since then, the pair has been moving higher, breaking above the top trendline of the channel and continuing to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of October 27th to the lows of November 3rd near 1.0318.

20221111 eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Where to next for EUR/USD?  There is strong resistance just above at the May 13th lows and the August 10th highs between 1.0349 and 1.0369.  Above there, price can move to the 50% retracement level from the highs of February 10th to the lows of September 28th near 1.0515.  The next level of horizontal resistance crosses at 1.0627.  However, if EUR/USD pulls back, the first support level isn’t until the October 27th highs at 1.0098! Below there, price can move to the lows of November 10th at 0.9936, then the top trendline of the previous channel near 0.9790.

Will inflation readings continue in the US continue to fall, or was this just a “one-off”?  Markets are expecting inflation to be at 5.1% in 1-year and 3% in 5-years.  If the November reading of CPI is weaker than the 7.7% YoY print for October, the US Dollar may continue lower and therefore, EUR/USD may continue higher!

 
Related tags: Inflation Trade Ideas Forex EUR/USD US Dollar

Latest market news

EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:39 AM
Indices ahead on good earnings, belief that rate peak is in sight
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise after Meta earnings boost, GDP data
Yesterday 01:02 PM
USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
Yesterday 10:56 AM
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
Yesterday 09:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Inflation articles

Research
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
By:
Matt Simpson
April 20, 2023 12:30 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast: Traders eye 1.10 on softer US inflation data
    By:
    April 12, 2023 01:39 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook: US inflation in focus
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 12, 2023 04:13 AM
        Research
        The Hang Seng rises on soft inflation data from China
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2023 02:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.