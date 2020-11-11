NZDUSD breaks away from a diamond pattern

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 11, 2020 3:57 PM
5 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the NZD. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications fell 0.5% for the week ending November 6th, compared to +3.8% in the week before. 

On Thursday, the Consumer Price Index for October is expected to rise 0.1% on month, compared to +0.2% in September. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 7th are expected to fall to 734K, from 751K in the prior week. Continuing Claims for the week ending October 31st are anticipated to decline to 6,900K, from 7,285K a week earlier. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit for October is expected to increase to 275.0 billion dollars on month, from 124.6 billion dollars in September.        

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. In Europe, no major economic data was released. 

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and USD. 

New Zealand

maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% and delivered a fresh round of monetary stimulus. The RBNZ projected a more bullish view regarding the country's economic recovery. Sub-zero rates are no longer a large fear which helped bid up the NZD/USD in Wednesday's trading. On a technical perspective, the pair broke above a diamond continuation pattern; a new uptrend is in play. As long as 0.6675 can hold as support, look towards a test of 0.7065 resistance and the uptrend to continue. 

Market chart of NZD to USD breaking away and showing a diamond pattern by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Yesterday 06:06 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
Yesterday 04:14 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Yesterday 03:19 PM
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
Yesterday 02:00 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Yesterday 01:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:04 PM
    EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:14 PM
      Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:27 AM
        Research
        The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 12, 2023 03:14 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.