Pennon group updates its dividend policy

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 4, 2020 5:00 AM
5 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Pennon Group, the water utility and waste management company, announced full-year results.

"Revenue up marginally, from £632.6 million to £636.7 million. EBITDA is marginally lower at £365.3 million from £367.3 million, reflecting the mix of margin on retail and wholesale revenues, with South West Water's wholesale margin reducing as a result of lower customer consumption. "

"Profit before tax reduces by £8.7 million from £191.7 million to £183.0 million."

Pennon took a provision of £9 million for businesses and households failing to pay their bills during the Covid-19 crisis.

The group lifted its dividend 6.6% to 43.77p and said it will grow the payout at 2% above inflation over the next five year instead of 4% (company’s policy).

From a chartist’s point of view, the medium term outlook is bullish as long as prices are holding above the key support at 922p (March 16 bottom, overlap). However, the stock price faces a significant hurdle near 1210p (upper end of the short term consolidation range). The configuration is mixed. 

As long as 1210 is resistance, a price pullback can be expected towards 1088p. A break above 1210p would call for a new up leg towards 1280p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: earnings Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Yesterday 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Yesterday 10:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest earnings articles

Research
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:21 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 17, 2023 12:42 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 16, 2023 12:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.